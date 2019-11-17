CA Forecast for Monday, November 18, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Sunshine and warm;67;36;SW;6;51%;2%;3

Arcata;Partial sunshine;61;49;NW;4;91%;73%;2

Auburn;Sunny and mild;75;51;ESE;4;42%;1%;3

Avalon;Warm with sunshine;82;59;WSW;5;16%;2%;3

Bakersfield;Sunny and very warm;78;48;ESE;4;41%;0%;3

Beale AFB;Sunny and mild;76;47;SE;4;45%;1%;3

Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;67;35;SW;6;26%;3%;4

Bishop;Brilliant sunshine;77;38;NNW;5;20%;1%;3

Blue Canyon;Sunny;68;48;E;4;27%;2%;3

Blythe;Sunny and very warm;84;56;SSE;5;24%;12%;3

Burbank;Sunny and very warm;87;58;ESE;4;19%;1%;3

Camarillo;Plenty of sunshine;87;54;ENE;6;29%;1%;3

Camp Pendleton;Sunny and pleasant;81;58;ESE;7;38%;1%;3

Campo;Clouding up;82;47;ENE;11;13%;25%;4

Carlsbad;Increasing clouds;84;54;ESE;6;34%;1%;3

Chico;Mostly sunny, warm;77;51;E;4;50%;3%;3

China Lake;Sunny and very warm;79;44;WSW;4;19%;1%;3

Chino;Sunny and very warm;90;56;SSE;5;17%;2%;3

Concord;Sunny and warm;77;52;SW;4;48%;1%;3

Corona;Plenty of sunshine;89;54;SE;5;16%;1%;3

Crescent City;Showers around;57;49;SE;7;94%;86%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;82;55;SW;5;13%;1%;3

Edwards AFB;Sunny and warm;78;37;SSW;2;16%;1%;3

El Centro;Increasing clouds;86;58;S;3;19%;10%;3

Eureka;Some sunshine;59;49;NW;4;92%;73%;1

Fairfield;Brilliant sunshine;77;50;WSW;5;51%;1%;3

Fresno;Plenty of sun;78;49;NNE;4;48%;1%;3

Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;89;56;SSE;3;20%;2%;3

Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;78;42;NNE;3;51%;2%;3

Hawthorne;Sunny and very warm;88;60;ESE;5;25%;1%;3

Hayward;Sunny and nice;72;53;SW;5;61%;2%;3

Imperial;Increasing clouds;86;58;S;3;19%;10%;3

Imperial Beach;Increasing clouds;79;59;SE;7;40%;3%;3

Lancaster;Sunny and very warm;78;44;WSW;4;23%;1%;3

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and very warm;79;44;NW;4;48%;0%;3

Lincoln;Sunny;75;48;ESE;4;50%;1%;3

Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;77;51;WSW;5;49%;1%;3

Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;74;48;NNW;7;51%;0%;3

Long Beach;Plenty of sunshine;88;56;SSE;5;21%;2%;3

Los Alamitos;Sunny and very warm;88;57;SSE;5;31%;2%;3

Los Angeles;Sunny and very warm;89;60;SE;5;25%;2%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and very warm;89;60;SE;5;25%;2%;3

Madera;Plenty of sunshine;78;46;ENE;4;45%;3%;3

Mammoth;Partly sunny, warm;65;37;W;5;53%;11%;3

Marysville;Sunshine;75;45;ESE;4;52%;1%;3

Mather AFB;Sunny and warm;77;48;SSE;4;43%;1%;3

Merced;Sunny and warm;75;45;NW;3;57%;2%;3

Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;75;45;NW;3;57%;2%;3

Miramar Mcas;Increasing clouds;88;58;SE;6;23%;1%;3

Modesto;Sunny and warm;75;47;NNW;2;55%;1%;3

Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;70;54;SW;4;60%;2%;3

Mojave;Sunny and warm;77;45;WNW;5;18%;1%;3

Montague;Warm with some sun;66;39;NNW;3;55%;33%;2

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;67;51;WSW;4;58%;2%;3

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;66;39;WNW;1;50%;26%;3

Napa County;Plenty of sun;72;46;SW;5;60%;2%;3

Needles;Sunshine;84;56;NE;7;19%;25%;3

North Island;Thickening clouds;80;61;SE;6;40%;2%;3

Oakland;Plenty of sun;68;53;SSW;6;62%;2%;3

Oceanside;Increasing clouds;84;54;ESE;6;34%;1%;3

Ontario;Sunny and very warm;90;56;SSE;5;17%;2%;3

Oroville;Mostly sunny;75;49;E;4;51%;1%;3

Oxnard;Sunny and very warm;78;55;NE;7;41%;1%;3

Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;89;61;W;4;14%;2%;3

Palmdale;Sunny and very warm;79;45;SSW;3;15%;1%;3

Paso Robles;Plenty of sun;85;39;NE;3;39%;0%;3

Point Mugu;Sunny and very warm;82;53;ENE;7;39%;1%;3

Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;80;45;ESE;4;40%;2%;3

Ramona;Increasing clouds;89;50;E;6;19%;1%;3

Redding;Mostly sunny;77;46;SW;2;44%;10%;2

Riverside;Sunny and very warm;88;56;SE;5;18%;1%;3

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;87;52;SE;5;19%;2%;3

Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;75;48;S;4;57%;1%;3

Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;76;47;SSE;4;52%;1%;3

Salinas;Sunny and delightful;74;49;ESE;9;52%;1%;3

San Bernardino;Sunny and warm;87;52;ESE;4;17%;1%;3

San Carlos;Sunny and pleasant;71;53;WSW;5;62%;2%;3

San Diego;Turning cloudy;81;62;SE;6;41%;2%;3

San Diego Brown;Increasing clouds;86;57;ESE;6;25%;3%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Turning cloudy;86;60;SE;5;24%;1%;3

San Francisco;Plenty of sunshine;65;54;WSW;7;74%;2%;3

San Jose;Plenty of sunshine;73;53;SSW;5;57%;2%;3

San Luis Obispo;Sunny and warm;79;47;E;5;48%;0%;3

San Nicolas Island;Sunny and pleasant;74;55;WSW;6;44%;2%;3

Sandberg;Sunshine;76;56;WNW;9;13%;1%;3

Santa Ana;Plenty of sunshine;89;57;SE;5;31%;3%;3

Santa Barbara;Sunny and warm;77;51;NE;5;50%;2%;3

Santa Maria;Sunny and warm;77;49;SSW;5;49%;0%;3

Santa Monica;Sunny and very warm;85;58;E;5;32%;1%;3

Santa Rosa;Sunny;75;49;WNW;4;61%;2%;3

Santa Ynez;Sunlit and very warm;84;44;NE;5;55%;2%;3

Santee;Turning cloudy;89;57;E;5;23%;2%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine;65;38;WSW;6;39%;2%;3

Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;77;50;SSW;3;52%;1%;3

Thermal;Abundant sunshine;88;47;NW;4;22%;3%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and warm;69;30;SSW;4;40%;2%;3

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;82;56;WSW;5;17%;3%;3

Ukiah;Mostly sunny, warm;78;47;WNW;3;48%;9%;3

Vacaville;Sunny and warm;78;46;WSW;4;46%;1%;3

Van Nuys;Sunny and very warm;88;57;ESE;5;18%;2%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Sunny and pleasant;70;47;NW;5;51%;0%;3

Victorville;Sunny and very warm;78;47;S;4;22%;1%;3

Visalia;Sunny and warm;77;43;SSE;3;56%;0%;3

Watsonville;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;NE;4;53%;1%;3

