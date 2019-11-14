CA Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Clouds breaking;57;24;NNW;5;64%;0%;2

Arcata;A shower in the a.m.;59;43;NNE;4;90%;60%;2

Auburn;Partly sunny;63;43;NE;4;67%;1%;3

Avalon;Low clouds breaking;65;56;SE;6;81%;0%;2

Bakersfield;Not as warm;66;46;E;4;62%;0%;3

Beale AFB;Clouds breaking;67;41;N;4;70%;1%;2

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;61;30;ESE;5;71%;2%;4

Bishop;Partly sunny;70;37;NNW;5;26%;0%;3

Blue Canyon;Clouds breaking;56;48;ENE;3;47%;1%;3

Blythe;Mostly sunny, warm;84;51;NNE;4;34%;0%;3

Burbank;Low clouds breaking;73;54;NE;4;59%;0%;3

Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;68;47;ENE;4;79%;0%;3

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;66;51;E;8;92%;0%;3

Campo;Partly sunny, warm;77;44;NE;8;32%;0%;4

Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;69;47;ENE;6;77%;0%;3

Chico;Clouds breaking;69;45;N;5;61%;3%;2

China Lake;Partly sunny;74;41;WNW;4;31%;0%;3

Chino;Partial sunshine;74;52;NNE;5;62%;2%;3

Concord;Clouds breaking;68;47;SW;4;66%;3%;3

Corona;Partly sunny, nice;76;48;ESE;5;59%;0%;3

Crescent City;A shower in the a.m.;57;45;NNE;4;94%;57%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, warm;79;51;WSW;5;22%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, warm;73;33;SW;4;30%;0%;3

El Centro;Partly sunny;84;52;NW;2;32%;0%;3

Eureka;A shower in the a.m.;59;44;NNE;4;89%;60%;2

Fairfield;Partial sunshine;68;43;W;5;68%;3%;3

Fresno;Partly sunny;68;46;NW;6;72%;0%;3

Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;72;51;NE;3;69%;0%;3

Hanford;Partly sunny;68;42;NW;5;62%;2%;3

Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;69;54;NNE;5;74%;0%;3

Hayward;Clouds breaking;63;49;SW;6;77%;5%;2

Imperial;Partly sunny;84;52;NW;2;32%;0%;3

Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;68;54;NE;10;75%;1%;3

Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;73;38;WNW;5;40%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, nice;68;40;NW;7;64%;0%;3

Lincoln;Partly sunny;67;39;ESE;5;65%;2%;3

Livermore;Partly sunny;68;46;SW;6;68%;4%;3

Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;67;43;N;11;82%;0%;2

Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;70;52;ENE;5;66%;0%;3

Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;71;51;S;5;61%;0%;3

Los Angeles;Low clouds breaking;72;54;E;4;58%;1%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds breaking;72;54;E;4;58%;1%;3

Madera;Partly sunny, nice;69;43;NW;6;61%;2%;3

Mammoth;Clouds breaking;57;31;N;5;61%;2%;2

Marysville;Clouds breaking;67;41;ENE;5;65%;1%;2

Mather AFB;Partly sunny;67;43;NNW;5;66%;13%;3

Merced;Partly sunny, nice;68;41;NW;7;76%;1%;3

Merced (airport);Partly sunny, nice;68;41;NW;7;76%;1%;3

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;71;51;ENE;7;70%;0%;3

Modesto;Partly sunny;68;44;NW;8;69%;1%;3

Moffett Nas;Clouds breaking;63;49;WNW;5;81%;4%;3

Mojave;Partly sunny, warm;70;40;NNW;6;36%;1%;3

Montague;Clouds breaking;57;32;N;2;64%;19%;2

Monterey Rabr;Partial sunshine;62;45;ENE;5;75%;3%;2

Mount Shasta;Clouds breaking;57;33;NNW;2;64%;30%;2

Napa County;Clouds breaking;67;41;NW;5;80%;25%;2

Needles;Partly sunny;83;56;NNW;5;24%;1%;3

North Island;Low clouds breaking;68;56;NE;9;73%;1%;3

Oakland;Clouds breaking;62;49;SSW;6;77%;26%;2

Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;69;47;ENE;6;77%;0%;3

Ontario;Partial sunshine;74;52;NNE;5;62%;2%;3

Oroville;Clouds breaking;68;44;NE;5;62%;2%;2

Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;64;51;NE;6;83%;0%;3

Palm Springs;Partly sunny;85;58;W;4;26%;0%;3

Palmdale;Partly sunny, warm;74;39;W;4;28%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;71;39;NNE;5;69%;1%;3

Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;66;48;NE;5;84%;0%;3

Porterville;Not as warm;66;43;ESE;4;57%;2%;3

Ramona;Partly sunny;75;43;ENE;6;63%;2%;4

Redding;Clouds breaking;70;48;NNW;2;62%;26%;2

Riverside;Partly sunny, nice;77;50;ENE;5;62%;0%;3

Riverside March;Sun and some clouds;76;45;E;5;60%;2%;3

Sacramento;Partly sunny;68;42;W;5;65%;2%;3

Sacramento International;Partly sunny, nice;68;42;NNW;5;71%;1%;3

Salinas;Partial sunshine;65;44;E;8;81%;2%;3

San Bernardino;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;NE;5;56%;0%;3

San Carlos;Clouds breaking;64;49;SW;5;79%;26%;2

San Diego;Low clouds breaking;70;56;N;7;64%;1%;3

San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;70;51;ENE;7;73%;1%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;71;53;ENE;7;68%;0%;3

San Francisco;Clouds breaking;61;50;S;6;75%;26%;2

San Jose;Clouds breaking;65;47;WNW;6;85%;4%;2

San Luis Obispo;Low clouds breaking;69;50;NNE;10;73%;0%;3

San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;64;55;NNW;13;74%;1%;3

Sandberg;Partly sunny;63;49;NNW;11;40%;0%;4

Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;72;51;E;5;69%;2%;3

Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;67;49;NE;5;74%;1%;3

Santa Maria;Low clouds breaking;67;48;N;9;77%;0%;3

Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;67;52;ENE;4;84%;0%;3

Santa Rosa;Clouds breaking;68;41;NNW;5;74%;25%;2

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;74;43;NE;5;74%;2%;3

Santee;Partly sunny;76;50;ENE;6;55%;1%;4

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;55;26;ESE;5;47%;0%;3

Stockton;Partly sunny;69;46;W;6;63%;2%;3

Thermal;Partly sunny;84;52;NW;3;36%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Clouds breaking;59;21;ENE;3;52%;0%;3

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, warm;79;52;WNW;5;28%;1%;3

Ukiah;Clouds breaking;71;41;N;2;63%;25%;3

Vacaville;Partly sunny, nice;69;43;W;4;67%;26%;3

Van Nuys;Afternoon sun;73;54;N;5;54%;1%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds breaking;63;47;N;12;82%;0%;3

Victorville;Some sun;73;39;WSW;4;47%;1%;3

Visalia;Partly sunny;66;40;SSE;4;84%;0%;3

Watsonville;Partly sunny;65;46;NE;4;73%;3%;3

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather