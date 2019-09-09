CA Forecast for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Clouds and sun;66;35;NNW;6;54%;28%;4

Arcata;Partly sunny;67;52;N;5;78%;29%;3

Auburn;Sunny and cool;76;54;E;5;45%;6%;6

Avalon;Partly sunny;72;61;W;7;68%;2%;7

Bakersfield;Sunny, but cool;82;57;NW;5;39%;2%;7

Beale AFB;Sunny and cool;80;53;SE;5;54%;5%;6

Big Bear City;Sunny, but cool;67;34;WSW;7;63%;6%;8

Bishop;Mostly sunny, cool;83;43;NW;6;17%;0%;7

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, cold;59;48;ENE;6;56%;10%;7

Blythe;Abundant sunshine;99;71;S;11;27%;0%;8

Burbank;Partly sunny;79;61;SSE;6;58%;2%;7

Camarillo;Partly sunny, nice;76;59;E;7;61%;3%;7

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;75;65;SSE;11;68%;2%;7

Campo;Sunny and cool;80;44;W;11;45%;1%;8

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;78;62;SSE;11;62%;2%;7

Chico;Sunshine and cool;80;56;NE;4;49%;27%;6

China Lake;Plenty of sun;90;55;WSW;11;20%;0%;7

Chino;Partly sunny;82;58;SW;7;60%;4%;7

Concord;Partly sunny;83;58;SW;9;47%;7%;6

Corona;Partly sunny;85;58;SSE;7;58%;4%;7

Crescent City;Partly sunny;66;55;NE;6;87%;30%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and breezy;92;60;WSW;17;25%;0%;8

Edwards AFB;Sunny and breezy;84;54;WSW;19;30%;0%;8

El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;99;69;WNW;7;27%;0%;8

Eureka;Partly sunny;66;53;NNE;6;78%;29%;3

Fairfield;Sunny and pleasant;82;55;WSW;8;53%;6%;6

Fresno;Sunny and cool;82;58;WNW;7;46%;6%;7

Fullerton;Some sun;81;64;SE;6;55%;4%;7

Hanford;Sunny, but cool;83;54;NNW;5;40%;4%;7

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;78;66;SSE;8;59%;4%;7

Hayward;Partly sunny;73;57;SW;9;65%;9%;6

Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;99;69;WNW;7;27%;0%;8

Imperial Beach;Nice with sunshine;75;65;S;13;68%;1%;8

Lancaster;Sunny and breezy;82;55;WSW;16;33%;2%;8

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and nice;83;54;NW;7;42%;5%;7

Lincoln;Sunny and pleasant;80;53;ESE;5;52%;5%;6

Livermore;Sunny and cool;78;54;SW;10;58%;8%;7

Lompoc;Sunny and cool;69;52;NW;15;72%;2%;7

Long Beach;Partly sunny;80;68;SE;8;55%;4%;7

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;78;64;SSE;6;61%;4%;7

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;79;63;SSE;6;57%;4%;7

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;79;63;SSE;6;57%;4%;7

Madera;Sunny and nice;83;54;NW;6;44%;6%;7

Mammoth;Cool with some sun;66;41;NW;6;53%;35%;4

Marysville;Sunny and cool;80;53;ESE;5;53%;6%;6

Mather AFB;Sunny and pleasant;82;53;SSE;6;53%;1%;6

Merced;Sunny and pleasant;82;54;W;6;52%;7%;7

Merced (airport);Sunny and pleasant;82;54;W;6;52%;7%;7

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;81;65;S;10;57%;26%;6

Modesto;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;NNW;6;50%;7%;7

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, cool;75;56;WSW;11;60%;10%;6

Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;WNW;15;29%;0%;8

Montague;Periods of sun, cool;72;43;N;5;52%;33%;6

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;70;57;W;10;70%;12%;6

Mount Shasta;Clouds and sun;68;41;NNW;3;56%;30%;5

Napa County;Some sun;77;51;W;9;61%;7%;6

Needles;Plenty of sunshine;101;75;S;10;23%;2%;7

North Island;Partly sunny;75;66;SSW;12;67%;25%;5

Oakland;Partly sunny;72;57;SW;9;65%;8%;7

Oceanside;Partly sunny;78;62;SSE;11;62%;2%;7

Ontario;Partly sunny;82;58;SW;7;60%;4%;7

Oroville;Mostly sunny, cool;79;56;ENE;4;53%;8%;6

Oxnard;Partly sunny;73;61;ENE;8;70%;4%;7

Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;97;68;WNW;6;28%;0%;8

Palmdale;Plenty of sun;82;52;SW;15;39%;4%;8

Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;82;50;NW;10;56%;4%;7

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;75;56;E;9;70%;4%;5

Porterville;Sunny, but cool;82;53;NNE;6;40%;3%;7

Ramona;Abundant sunshine;81;53;SW;7;61%;2%;8

Redding;Mostly sunny;83;57;WSW;4;39%;11%;6

Riverside;Plenty of sun;85;59;S;7;59%;3%;8

Riverside March;Sunny and nice;83;56;SSE;7;60%;3%;8

Sacramento;Sunny and nice;81;55;S;5;54%;5%;6

Sacramento International;Sunny and pleasant;81;56;SSE;5;56%;4%;6

Salinas;Some sun;72;55;SSW;12;71%;27%;6

San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;84;57;SSE;7;58%;3%;8

San Carlos;Sunny and cool;73;57;W;11;63%;10%;7

San Diego;Partly sunny;76;65;SW;9;59%;25%;5

San Diego Brown;Sunshine, but cool;76;60;SSW;10;64%;1%;8

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;76;62;S;11;64%;26%;8

San Francisco;Partly sunny;70;57;W;12;69%;8%;6

San Jose;Partly sunny;75;57;WSW;10;63%;10%;6

San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sunshine;74;51;NNW;13;60%;4%;7

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;71;60;WNW;18;68%;4%;6

Sandberg;Plenty of sun;71;51;NW;13;45%;2%;8

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;79;63;SSE;6;57%;4%;7

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;74;55;NNE;7;64%;2%;7

Santa Maria;Some sun;73;52;NW;13;63%;2%;7

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;76;63;SE;8;71%;2%;7

Santa Rosa;Sunshine and nice;80;51;WNW;7;55%;5%;6

Santa Ynez;Abundant sunshine;82;50;N;8;72%;2%;7

Santee;Sunshine;81;59;SSW;7;47%;2%;8

South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine and cool;60;30;W;7;42%;2%;7

Stockton;Sunny and nice;82;56;W;7;51%;8%;7

Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;98;71;WNW;6;28%;0%;8

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cool;63;27;N;7;52%;7%;7

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;96;64;W;7;24%;0%;8

Ukiah;Partly sunny;80;50;NW;8;50%;5%;6

Vacaville;Sunny and nice;84;57;WSW;4;49%;5%;6

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;79;61;SSE;6;58%;4%;7

Vandenberg AFB;Brilliant sunshine;67;51;NNW;14;81%;2%;7

Victorville;Sunny, but cool;81;51;SW;9;43%;2%;8

Visalia;Sunny and pleasant;81;52;NW;6;56%;4%;7

Watsonville;Some sun;72;56;S;7;65%;9%;7

