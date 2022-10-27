CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

337 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-280145-

Coastal Del Norte-

337 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 67.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to

51. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66. South

wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 58.

Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 59 46 61 / 0 0 10

Klamath 64 43 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-280145-

Del Norte Interior-

337 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to

52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to

67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 69. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 68 40 67 / 0 0 10

CAZ103-280145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

337 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

east overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 71. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 58 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to

51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 60 43 63 / 0 0 0

Arcata 61 42 64 / 0 0 0

Eureka 60 44 62 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 62 43 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-280145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

337 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 72. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 72. North wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 67 41 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-280145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

337 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 40 to

50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 72 39 72 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 70 39 70 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 71 37 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-280145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

337 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in

the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 71 38 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-280145-

Northern Trinity-

337 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to

45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 50 to 65. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 68 43 66 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 69 33 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-280145-

Southern Trinity-

337 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 70 33 69 / 0 0 0

Ruth 67 33 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-280145-

Mendocino Coast-

337 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 68. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 57 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 61. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 42 58 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 46 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-280145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

337 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 61 to

75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 63. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 68 37 66 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 67 37 67 / 0 0 0

Willits 68 35 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-280145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

337 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 70 35 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-280145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

337 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 75. Lows

42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 53 to 64. Lows 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 70 40 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-280145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

337 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 64. Lows 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 73 38 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-280145-

Northern Lake-

337 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 65 to

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 72 32 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-280145-

Southern Lake-

337 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

66 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 51 to 63. Lows 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 68 41 68 / 0 0 0

Middletown 72 39 71 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 71 41 70 / 0 0 0

