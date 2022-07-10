CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 9, 2022

_____

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

222 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

Coastal Del Norte-

222 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 82.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. West wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 80. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 67 57 71 / 0 0 0

Klamath 81 60 87 / 0 0 0

Del Norte Interior-

222 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northeast wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 91 64 98 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

222 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 67 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 81. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 63 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 63 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 68 56 73 / 0 0 0

Arcata 71 57 78 / 0 0 0

Eureka 68 57 73 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 72 57 81 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

222 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97. Northeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 87 60 92 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

222 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 98 67 107 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 95 63 105 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 95 63 106 / 0 0 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

222 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 93 58 99 / 0 0 0

Northern Trinity-

222 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103.

Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 100 64 107 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 102 63 109 / 0 0 0

Southern Trinity-

222 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 88 to 103.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 99 60 108 / 0 0 0

Ruth 91 60 98 / 0 0 0

Mendocino Coast-

222 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 90.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. West wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81. South wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 70 55 72 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 63 56 64 / 0 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

222 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 90 60 92 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 92 61 95 / 0 0 0

Willits 92 61 96 / 0 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

222 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 98 60 103 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

222 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 92 59 95 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

222 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 98 65 104 / 0 0 0

Northern Lake-

222 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

68. Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 57 to

67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 101 61 106 / 0 0 0

Southern Lake-

222 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 83 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 97 66 102 / 0 0 0

Middletown 98 65 102 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 99 67 102 / 0 0 0

