CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 27, 2022

602 FPUS56 KEKA 281002

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

302 AM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-290115-

Coastal Del Norte-

302 AM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. Southeast wind

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

63. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. North wind around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 67. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 45 54 / 60 10 0

Klamath 63 43 60 / 70 10 0

$$

CAZ102-290115-

Del Norte Interior-

302 AM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy valley fog

overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 64 43 64 / 70 20 0

$$

CAZ103-290115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

302 AM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 62.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. North wind around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 52 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 53 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 58 45 55 / 70 10 0

Arcata 60 45 57 / 70 10 0

Eureka 59 46 56 / 70 10 0

Fortuna 60 46 56 / 60 10 0

$$

CAZ104-290115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

302 AM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

Southeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 62. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 57 44 56 / 60 10 0

$$

CAZ105-290115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

302 AM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 67 49 68 / 70 30 0

Hoopa 64 45 64 / 80 20 0

Willow Creek 64 45 65 / 80 20 0

$$

CAZ106-290115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

302 AM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

59 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 62 44 62 / 70 20 0

$$

CAZ107-290115-

Northern Trinity-

302 AM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

30 to 40. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 57 36 68 / 80 30 0

Weaverville 62 39 72 / 90 20 0

$$

CAZ108-290115-

Southern Trinity-

302 AM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet.

Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 47 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy

valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 60 36 68 / 80 20 0

Ruth 57 35 64 / 80 20 0

$$

CAZ109-290115-

Mendocino Coast-

302 AM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 52 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

56 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 46 56 / 60 10 0

Point Arena 53 47 53 / 40 0 0

$$

CAZ110-290115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

302 AM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy

valley fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

55 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 57 42 61 / 70 30 0

Laytonville 55 40 61 / 70 20 0

Willits 55 41 61 / 80 20 0

$$

CAZ111-290115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

302 AM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy

valley fog overnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows 36 to

46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 58 39 66 / 80 20 0

$$

CAZ112-290115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

302 AM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 56 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

62 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 57 42 59 / 70 10 0

$$

CAZ113-290115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

302 AM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 78. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 60 45 66 / 80 20 0

$$

CAZ114-290115-

Northern Lake-

302 AM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

rain showers in the evening. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 59 35 68 / 90 30 0

$$

CAZ115-290115-

Southern Lake-

302 AM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs 50 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy valley fog

overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 60 to 74.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 79. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 56 41 63 / 80 20 0

Middletown 60 40 69 / 90 20 0

Clearlake 58 42 67 / 80 20 0

$$

