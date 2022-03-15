CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 14, 2022

_____

400 FPUS56 KEKA 150951

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

251 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-160100-

Coastal Del Norte-

251 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning.

Highs 50 to 60. West wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs

52 to 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 46.

South wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain. Highs

52 to 62. West wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

48 to 58. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to

43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 39 53 / 30 0 0

Klamath 57 35 59 / 40 0 0

$$

CAZ102-160100-

Del Norte Interior-

251 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Snow level 4000 feet in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 46 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 56 35 61 / 50 0 0

$$

CAZ103-160100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

251 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning.

Highs 51 to 61. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 46.

North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 53 to 63. North wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 43. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 37 54 / 20 0 0

Arcata 57 37 56 / 30 0 0

Eureka 55 39 54 / 20 0 0

Fortuna 57 39 56 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ104-160100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

251 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs 49 to 61.

West wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 62.

North wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 55 37 57 / 30 0 0

$$

CAZ105-160100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

251 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet

falling to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 31 to

41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 60 38 68 / 60 0 0

Hoopa 58 35 63 / 50 0 0

Willow Creek 59 34 64 / 60 0 0

$$

CAZ106-160100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

251 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Scattered rain showers

in the morning, then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

4000 feet in the morning. Highs 51 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 42 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 60 34 63 / 50 0 0

$$

CAZ107-160100-

Northern Trinity-

251 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Numerous rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

isolated rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 6000 feet falling to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 26 to

36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 57 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to

42.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of snow. Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 56 29 61 / 60 0 0

Weaverville 62 30 69 / 50 0 0

$$

CAZ108-160100-

Southern Trinity-

251 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Scattered rain showers in the morning, then isolated rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 45 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 28 to

38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 33 to

43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to

54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

27 to 37. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 60 27 67 / 40 0 0

Ruth 56 27 64 / 40 0 0

$$

CAZ109-160100-

Mendocino Coast-

251 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered rain

showers in the morning. Highs 53 to 63. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy

frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 46.

North wind around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 48 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 40 56 / 30 0 0

Point Arena 54 42 53 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ110-160100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

251 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs 52 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 57 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 55 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow. Highs 48 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

28 to 38. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 58 33 62 / 40 0 0

Laytonville 57 34 62 / 40 0 0

Willits 59 33 62 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ111-160100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

251 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Scattered rain showers in the morning. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 30 to

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to

74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 60 29 66 / 30 0 0

$$

CAZ112-160100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

251 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Isolated rain showers

in the morning. Highs 55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the

morning. Highs 57 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 37 to

47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 36 to

46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 50 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 60 36 62 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ113-160100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

251 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated rain showers in the morning. Highs 54 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to

49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 61. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost. Highs 58 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 65 37 68 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ114-160100-

Northern Lake-

251 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs

49 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 32 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to

57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 63 29 69 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ115-160100-

Southern Lake-

251 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 57 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 63. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 61 35 66 / 0 0 0

Middletown 67 37 71 / 10 0 0

Clearlake 64 38 69 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

