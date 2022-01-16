CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

256 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Martin Luther King Jr Day.

CAZ101-170200-

Coastal Del Norte-

256 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 66.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. East wind around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 50. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to

65. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 42 54 / 0 0 0

Klamath 63 38 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-170200-

Del Norte Interior-

256 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 34 to

44.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in

the morning. Highs 48 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 45 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to

62. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 65. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 63 41 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-170200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

256 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 66.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 48. East

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 51 to 61. North wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to

64. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 58 40 55 / 0 0 0

Arcata 60 41 58 / 0 0 0

Eureka 58 39 56 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 62 42 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-170200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

256 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 63.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 47.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 49 to 59. North wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 49 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 58 39 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-170200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

256 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

52 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 32 to

42.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in

the morning. Highs 49 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 47 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 62.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 67. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 63 39 61 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 61 41 59 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 62 40 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-170200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

256 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

54 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 33 to

43.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in

the morning. Highs 51 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 50 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 50 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 70. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 61 39 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-170200-

Northern Trinity-

256 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 26 to

36.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in

the morning. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 52 27 50 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 59 32 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-170200-

Southern Trinity-

256 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

51 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 30 to

40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in

the morning. Highs 48 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 67.

Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 61 32 58 / 0 0 0

Ruth 60 32 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-170200-

Mendocino Coast-

256 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

65. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

East wind around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 49.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 51 to 61. North wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 51 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 39 56 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 58 41 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-170200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

256 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

56 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 33 to

43.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in

the morning. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 60 39 58 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 59 38 57 / 0 0 0

Willits 61 38 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-170200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

256 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 33 to

43.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in

the morning. Highs 51 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 60 35 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-170200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

256 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 36 to

46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in

the morning. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 53 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 70. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 63 40 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-170200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

256 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

56 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to

45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in

the morning. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 70. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 64 38 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-170200-

Northern Lake-

256 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 67.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

54 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 61 35 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-170200-

Southern Lake-

256 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 68. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 60 38 59 / 0 0 0

Middletown 64 38 61 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 62 38 60 / 0 0 0

