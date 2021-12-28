CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 27, 2021

_____

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

318 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-290230-

Coastal Del Norte-

318 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet in the

morning. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 39 to 49. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to 43. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of rain showers in the morning. Highs 41 to 51. North wind up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 500 feet in the morning. Highs 41 to 51.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 45 40 45 / 80 70 40

Klamath 42 37 44 / 80 70 40

$$

CAZ102-290230-

Del Norte Interior-

318 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet rising to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs 30 to 43.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 500 feet rising to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

snow showers. Highs 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.

Highs 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 43 36 47 / 80 70 50

$$

CAZ103-290230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

318 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet in the morning. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs

38 to 48. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature around

40. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 40 to 50.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 41 to

51. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 44 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 43 39 44 / 70 70 50

Arcata 43 39 44 / 70 70 50

Eureka 45 41 45 / 70 70 50

Fortuna 43 39 44 / 70 70 50

$$

CAZ104-290230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

318 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet in the morning. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs

37 to 47. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows

32 to 42. Southeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the east

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Highs 39 to 50. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. North wind

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 50.

North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 40 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 42 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 41 36 44 / 80 80 60

$$

CAZ105-290230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

318 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 0 feet rising to

1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs 30 to 44.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning.

Snow level 1500 feet in the morning. Highs 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.

Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 40 32 45 / 80 70 50

Hoopa 39 32 43 / 80 70 50

Willow Creek 39 31 44 / 90 70 50

$$

CAZ106-290230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

318 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet

rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches. Highs 32 to 43.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the evening,

then rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning. Snow

level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs

34 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 33 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.

Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 37 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 41 35 46 / 70 80 60

$$

CAZ107-290230-

Northern Trinity-

318 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 0 to 500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 24 to 39.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Snow level 500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning. Snow level

1000 feet in the morning. Highs 29 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow

level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of snow showers. Highs 29 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 23.

Highs 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 28 21 34 / 70 70 40

Weaverville 33 24 39 / 70 70 40

$$

CAZ108-290230-

Southern Trinity-

318 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet rising to

1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs 27 to 40.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow showers

overnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Snow level

1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning. Snow level

1500 feet in the morning. Highs 30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow

level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 30 to

45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25.

Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 34 23 39 / 70 70 40

Ruth 36 25 38 / 70 80 50

$$

CAZ109-290230-

Mendocino Coast-

318 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 39 to 49. Southeast wind up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers overnight. Near steady temperature around 40.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. North wind up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. North wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 43 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 44 42 47 / 70 80 60

Point Arena 45 43 46 / 80 80 60

$$

CAZ110-290230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance

of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 34 to 44.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning, then

slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

Highs 37 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.

Highs 38 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 41 34 46 / 70 80 60

Laytonville 37 32 41 / 70 80 60

Willits 39 33 43 / 70 70 60

$$

CAZ111-290230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance

of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 28 to 43.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers and snow showers overnight. Near

steady temperature around 30. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet rising to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 35 to

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to

29. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 27 to

37.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 37 29 40 / 70 70 50

$$

CAZ112-290230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet in the morning. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs

36 to 46.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely overnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to

37. Highs 43 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 39 37 42 / 70 70 60

$$

CAZ113-290230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance

of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 34 to 44.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely overnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

40 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to

35. Highs 41 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 41 34 45 / 70 70 60

$$

CAZ114-290230-

Northern Lake-

318 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet rising to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

Highs 28 to 38.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Highs 30 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to

30. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 32 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 27 to

37.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 36 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 36 27 40 / 60 70 60

$$

CAZ115-290230-

Southern Lake-

318 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers through the day. Chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet rising to

1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 42.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely overnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Snow level 1500 feet.

Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 37 31 40 / 60 70 60

Middletown 40 31 41 / 60 70 60

Clearlake 37 31 39 / 50 70 50

$$

