CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 12, 2021 _____ 031 FPUS56 KEKA 131125 ZFPEKA Zone Forecast Product for California National Weather Service Eureka CA 325 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021 This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to the point and click forecast on our webpage at: www.weather.gov\/eureka. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. CAZ101-140230- Coastal Del Norte- 325 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs 43 to 53. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Chance of rain showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Southeast wind up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers through the day. Highs 42 to 52. Southeast wind around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 45 to 55. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Lows 29 to 39. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs 46 to 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 46 to 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Crescent City 49 39 48 \/ 100 70 50 Klamath 49 35 48 \/ 100 70 40 $$ CAZ102-140230- Del Norte Interior- 325 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 1500 FEET... .TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches. Highs 32 to 47. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 22 to 32. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 31 to 46. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 25 to 35. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50. South wind 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 36 to 51. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 36 to 51. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 31 to 41. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 38 to 53. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gasquet 46 31 45 \/ 100 70 40 $$ CAZ103-140230- Northern Humboldt Coast- 325 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs 44 to 54. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows 31 to 41. Southeast wind up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast wind around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 29 to 39. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs 46 to 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 46 to 57. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION McKinleyville 49 37 47 \/ 100 70 40 Arcata 49 36 47 \/ 100 70 40 Eureka 50 39 47 \/ 100 70 40 Fortuna 48 36 47 \/ 100 70 30 $$ CAZ104-140230- Southwestern Humboldt- 325 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 42 to 52. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 31 to 41. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers through the day. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 51. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. South wind around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 45 to 55. South wind 20 to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 54. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 44 to 55. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 47 to 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Honeydew 47 36 45 \/ 100 70 40 $$ CAZ105-140230- Northern Humboldt Interior- 325 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 1500 FEET... .TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2500 feet falling to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 7 to 9 inches. Highs 34 to 49. South wind around 20 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 22 to 32. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning. Chance of rain showers through the day. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet rising to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 25 to 35. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51. South wind 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 33 to 43. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 38 to 53. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 39 to 54. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 40 to 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Orleans 45 26 44 \/ 100 70 30 Hoopa 43 28 43 \/ 100 70 30 Willow Creek 44 28 43 \/ 100 70 30 $$ CAZ106-140230- Southern Humboldt Interior- 325 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 1500 FEET... .TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Highs 36 to 49. South wind around 20 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Patchy valley fog overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 24 to 34. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 47. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 27 to 37. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 50. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 38 to 51. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 38 to 52. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 27 to 37. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 42 to 54. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 42 to 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Garberville 47 34 45 \/ 100 70 30 $$ CAZ107-140230- Northern Trinity- 325 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET... .TODAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers through the day. Breezy. Snow level 3000 feet falling to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches. Highs 30 to 45. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers through the night. Patchy valley fog overnight. Snow level 1000 feet falling to 500 feet overnight. Lows 14 to 24. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers through the day. Snow level 500 feet rising to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 44. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Snow level 500 feet. Lows 15 to 25. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 29 to 44. South wind around 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 23 to 33. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 32 to 47. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 34 to 49. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 22 to 32. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 36 to 51. Lows 24 to 34. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Trinity Center 37 20 35 \/ 100 60 20 Weaverville 41 23 40 \/ 100 60 20 $$ CAZ108-140230- Southern Trinity- 325 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET... .TODAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers through the day. Snow level 3000 feet falling to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 9 to 12 inches. Highs 33 to 47. Southwest wind around 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers through the night. Patchy valley fog overnight. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 18 to 28. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers through the day. Snow level 500 feet rising to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 44. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 20 to 30. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 33 to 45. South wind around 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 33 to 48. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 19 to 29. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 23 to 33. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 27 to 37. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 39 to 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hayfork 42 22 39 \/ 100 50 20 Ruth 42 22 38 \/ 100 70 20 $$ CAZ109-140230- Mendocino Coast- 325 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 48 to 58. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Fort Bragg 52 41 49 \/ 100 70 30 Point Arena 52 43 47 \/ 100 70 30 $$ CAZ110-140230- Northwestern Mendocino Interior- 325 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET... .TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Snow showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 41 to 51. South wind around 20 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of snow showers through the night. Chance of rain showers overnight. Patchy valley fog overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 26 to 36. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers through the day. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 28 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet in the morning. Highs 41 to 51. Southeast wind around 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 53. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 22 to 32. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 45 to 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 57. Lows 28 to 38. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Leggett 47 33 45 \/ 100 70 30 Laytonville 45 29 42 \/ 100 80 30 Willits 47 33 43 \/ 100 80 30 $$ CAZ111-140230- Northeastern Mendocino Interior- 325 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET... .TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Breezy. Snow level 4000 feet falling to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Highs 37 to 52. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 20 to 30. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers through the day. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 21 to 31. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 49. South wind around 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 21 to 31. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 41 to 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 42 to 57. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 42 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Covelo 44 29 41 \/ 100 70 20 $$ CAZ112-140230- Southwestern Mendocino Interior- 325 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. South wind around 20 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Patchy valley fog overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 32 to 42. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 43 to 53. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 30 to 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 49 to 59. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 49 to 59. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 49 to 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Boonville 50 36 46 \/ 100 80 30 $$ CAZ113-140230- Southeastern Mendocino Interior- 325 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET... .TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 44 to 54. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 29 to 39. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers through the day. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 39 to 49. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 44 to 54. South wind around 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 29 to 39. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 48 to 58. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 48 to 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Ukiah 52 35 48 \/ 100 80 30 $$ CAZ114-140230- Northern Lake- 325 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET... .TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Windy. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 7 to 9 inches. Highs 37 to 49. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 22 to 32. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers through the day. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 31 to 44. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 22 to 32. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet in the morning. Highs 37 to 47. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 42. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 36 to 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 54. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 39 to 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Pillsbury 46 28 42 \/ 100 70 30 $$ CAZ115-140230- Southern Lake- 325 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET... .TODAY...Rain showers through the day. Snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 28 to 38. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers through the day. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 27 to 37. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet in the morning. Highs 42 to 52. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. 