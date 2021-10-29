CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 28, 2021

_____

955 FPUS56 KEKA 291052

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-300200-

Coastal Del Norte-

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of rain

showers through the day. Highs 59 to 69. South wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 45 to 55. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. South wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 51 58 / 50 70 60

Klamath 67 50 62 / 20 70 60

$$

CAZ102-300200-

Del Norte Interior-

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 70 49 67 / 50 70 60

$$

CAZ103-300200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

70. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 47 to 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Chance of rain showers through the day. Highs 57 to 67.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. South wind around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 51 60 / 10 70 60

Arcata 65 52 61 / 10 60 60

Eureka 63 53 60 / 10 70 60

Fortuna 66 53 62 / 10 50 50

$$

CAZ104-300200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

72. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to

68. South wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 68. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 68 51 63 / 10 40 40

$$

CAZ105-300200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 73 51 69 / 10 60 60

Hoopa 72 50 68 / 10 60 60

Willow Creek 73 49 69 / 10 60 60

$$

CAZ106-300200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to

68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 41 to

51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 71 47 65 / 0 30 40

$$

CAZ107-300200-

Northern Trinity-

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 68 43 59 / 0 40 60

Weaverville 73 44 65 / 0 30 50

$$

CAZ108-300200-

Southern Trinity-

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to

68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. Lows

38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 70 42 63 / 0 30 50

Ruth 67 42 60 / 0 20 50

$$

CAZ109-300200-

Mendocino Coast-

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

71. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 45 to 55. North wind around 10 mph shifting to

the south overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to

66. South wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 56 to 66. South wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to

54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 44 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 52 61 / 0 20 30

Point Arena 60 53 56 / 0 20 30

$$

CAZ110-300200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Slight

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 39 to

49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 55 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 53 to 68. Lows 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 69 47 63 / 0 20 30

Laytonville 68 47 61 / 0 20 30

Willits 68 46 62 / 0 10 20

$$

CAZ111-300200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 58 to 73. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 73 44 64 / 0 20 30

$$

CAZ112-300200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 44 to

54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to

55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 57 to 69. Lows 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 71 50 65 / 0 10 20

$$

CAZ113-300200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

63 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the day. Highs 57 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 55 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to

55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 69. Lows

46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 68. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 74 51 67 / 0 10 20

$$

CAZ114-300200-

Northern Lake-

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 66. Lows 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 76 40 67 / 0 10 20

$$

CAZ115-300200-

Southern Lake-

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

66 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 55 to 66. Lows 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 71 48 63 / 0 10 20

Middletown 75 46 67 / 0 10 20

Clearlake 73 48 65 / 0 0 20

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather