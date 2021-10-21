CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

339 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-220145-

Coastal Del Norte-

339 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 62 to 72. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

43 to 53. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

51 to 64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 63 50 56 / 100 100 80

Klamath 69 47 60 / 100 100 80

CAZ102-220145-

Del Norte Interior-

339 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 57 to 72. South wind 20 to 25 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 40 to

50. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 62. South wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

48 to 63.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 72 46 62 / 100 100 80

CAZ103-220145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

339 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 61 to 71. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows 45 to

55. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. South

wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52. South wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

53 to 64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 65 50 58 / 90 100 80

Arcata 66 50 58 / 90 100 70

Eureka 66 51 59 / 90 100 80

Fortuna 64 51 59 / 90 100 70

CAZ104-220145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

339 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 59 to 70. South wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times overnight.

Lows 45 to 55. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around

10 mph overnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 68. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 66. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

53 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 51 to 65. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 65 49 62 / 100 100 70

CAZ105-220145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

339 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 60 to 75. South wind 20 to 25 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows 41 to

51. South wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

52 to 67.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 71 48 63 / 100 100 80

Hoopa 69 48 63 / 100 100 80

Willow Creek 69 47 63 / 100 100 80

CAZ106-220145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

339 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 54 to 69. South wind 20 to 25 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows 41 to

51. South wind around 20 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 62. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

49 to 64.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 67 45 62 / 100 100 70

CAZ107-220145-

Northern Trinity-

339 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 68. Southeast wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. South wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow. Snow

level 6000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs

45 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 58 40 56 / 100 100 90

Weaverville 62 43 61 / 100 100 80

CAZ108-220145-

Southern Trinity-

339 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 66. South wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. South wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet.

Highs 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 6000 feet.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

44 to 59.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 60 38 58 / 100 100 80

Ruth 59 38 53 / 100 100 80

CAZ109-220145-

Mendocino Coast-

339 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 57 to 67. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows 44 to

54. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. South

wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

South wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

53 to 65.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 50 58 / 100 100 70

Point Arena 58 52 55 / 100 100 60

CAZ110-220145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

339 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 57 to 67. In the valleys, south wind up to

20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 41 to 51. South

wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to

46.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

49 to 63.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 64 46 60 / 100 100 70

Laytonville 61 46 58 / 100 100 80

Willits 61 46 58 / 100 100 80

CAZ111-220145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

339 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 67. South wind around 20 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows 39 to

49. South wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet.

Highs 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow level

6000 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

50 to 65.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 63 44 59 / 100 100 80

CAZ112-220145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

339 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows 46 to

56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

53 to 65.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 64 49 63 / 100 100 70

CAZ113-220145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

339 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 58 to 68. South wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows 45 to

55. South wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

52 to 64.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to

51.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 65 50 63 / 100 100 80

CAZ114-220145-

Northern Lake-

339 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 66. South wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. South wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, rain. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

46 to 61.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 65 38 62 / 100 100 90

CAZ115-220145-

Southern Lake-

339 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 56 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

51 to 63.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 62 48 58 / 100 100 80

Middletown 64 48 63 / 90 100 90

Clearlake 63 49 61 / 90 100 90

