CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021 _____ 275 FPUS56 KEKA 171001 ZFPEKA Zone Forecast Product for California National Weather Service Eureka CA 301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to the point and click forecast on our webpage at: www.weather.gov\/eureka. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. CAZ101-180115- Coastal Del Norte- 301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. South wind around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph overnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast wind around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 55 to 66. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 59 to 69. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 65. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 63. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Crescent City 55 45 54 \/ 100 80 10 Klamath 60 42 59 \/ 100 80 10 $$ CAZ102-180115- Del Norte Interior- 301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 63. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 34 to 44. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 68. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 66. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 58 to 73. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 67. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 65. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gasquet 63 39 63 \/ 100 80 10 $$ CAZ103-180115- Northern Humboldt Coast- 301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. South wind around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 38 to 48. West wind around 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 56 to 66. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 60 to 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 55. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 66. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 54 to 64. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION McKinleyville 57 43 56 \/ 100 90 10 Arcata 60 43 57 \/ 100 80 10 Eureka 59 44 57 \/ 100 90 10 Fortuna 58 43 57 \/ 100 80 10 $$ CAZ104-180115- Southwestern Humboldt- 301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 63. South wind around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 66. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast wind around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 68. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 55 to 68. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to 57. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 59 to 71. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 47 to 57. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 71. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 53 to 67. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Honeydew 58 41 62 \/ 100 80 10 $$ CAZ105-180115- Northern Humboldt Interior- 301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 68. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 33 to 43. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 68. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 34 to 44. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 60 to 75. Southeast wind around 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 57 to 72. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 62 to 77. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 71. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 69. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Orleans 67 39 63 \/ 100 90 10 Hoopa 67 38 63 \/ 100 90 10 Willow Creek 68 37 64 \/ 100 90 10 $$ CAZ106-180115- Southern Humboldt Interior- 301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 65. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 33 to 43. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 65. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 34 to 44. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 54 to 69. South wind around 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 54 to 69. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 72. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 57 to 72. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 51 to 66. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Garberville 62 35 62 \/ 100 80 10 $$ CAZ107-180115- Northern Trinity- 301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 53 to 68. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 27 to 37. West wind around 20 mph overnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 50 to 65. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 28 to 38. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 55 to 70. Southeast wind around 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 50 to 65. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 68. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 34 to 44. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 65. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Trinity Center 64 30 55 \/ 80 90 10 Weaverville 68 32 61 \/ 90 90 10 $$ CAZ108-180115- Southern Trinity- 301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 51 to 66. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 29 to 39. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to 61. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 52 to 67. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 67. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 65. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 61. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hayfork 65 28 58 \/ 90 90 10 Ruth 60 29 54 \/ 90 80 10 $$ CAZ109-180115- Mendocino Coast- 301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest wind up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. East wind around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 54 to 65. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 55. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 57 to 68. Lows 45 to 55. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 56 to 66. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Fort Bragg 57 44 55 \/ 100 80 0 Point Arena 54 47 53 \/ 100 70 0 $$ CAZ110-180115- Northwestern Mendocino Interior- 301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 68. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 31 to 41. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 65. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 32 to 42. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 70. Southeast wind around 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 66. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 70. Lows 43 to 53. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 66. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Leggett 61 36 59 \/ 100 80 10 Laytonville 60 36 58 \/ 100 80 10 Willits 62 35 58 \/ 90 80 10 $$ CAZ111-180115- Northeastern Mendocino Interior- 301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 53 to 68. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 65. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 31 to 41. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 52 to 67. Southeast wind around 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 69. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 59 to 74. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 58 to 73. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 68. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Covelo 65 32 60 \/ 90 80 10 $$ CAZ112-180115- Southwestern Mendocino Interior- 301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 66. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 35 to 45. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 69. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 57 to 67. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to 57. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 59 to 70. Lows 47 to 57. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Boonville 63 40 63 \/ 90 70 0 $$ CAZ113-180115- Southeastern Mendocino Interior- 301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 68. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 66. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 37 to 47. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 57 to 69. Southeast wind around 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 56 to 69. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to 57. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 57 to 70. Lows 48 to 58. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 56 to 67. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Ukiah 68 40 64 \/ 90 70 0 $$ CAZ114-180115- Northern Lake- 301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 53 to 68. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 40. West wind around 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 36 to 46. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 63. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 68. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 53 to 68. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 49 to 64. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Pillsbury 68 27 62 \/ 90 80 10 $$ CAZ115-180115- Southern Lake- 301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 35 to 45. West wind around 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 68. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 41 to 51. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 62. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 47 to 57. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 58 to 68. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lakeport 63 38 59 \/ 90 70 0 Middletown 66 35 63 \/ 80 70 0 Clearlake 67 37 61 \/ 80 70 0 $$