CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 5, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-070130-

Coastal Del Norte-

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze and

patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 79. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke through the

night. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs

66 to 81. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. North wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 49 62 / 0 0 10

Klamath 75 51 77 / 0 0 10

CAZ102-070130-

Del Norte Interior-

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning, then smoke

in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows

52 to 62. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 87 56 92 / 0 0 10

CAZ103-070130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning, then haze and

patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 78. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Patchy fog and

smoke overnight. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 78. West wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 76. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 59 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 64 48 65 / 0 0 10

Arcata 68 50 71 / 0 0 10

Eureka 64 51 66 / 0 0 10

Fortuna 71 50 72 / 0 0 10

CAZ104-070130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy fog in the morning, then patchy smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 79 to 94. Northeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze

overnight. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Highs 77 to 92. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. North wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 87 56 86 / 0 0 10

CAZ105-070130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs 77 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs 77 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs

77 to 92. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 88 63 86 / 0 0 10

Hoopa 89 56 87 / 0 0 10

Willow Creek 86 55 89 / 0 0 10

CAZ106-070130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Patchy smoke through

the day. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 95 52 93 / 0 0 10

CAZ107-070130-

Northern Trinity-

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke

in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Patchy smoke

through the night. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke through the day.

Highs 79 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs

80 to 95. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 89 57 86 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 89 58 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-070130-

Southern Trinity-

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke in the morning, then haze and patchy smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke through the night. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Patchy smoke

through the day. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows

54 to 64. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 90 51 89 / 0 0 0

Ruth 94 53 94 / 0 0 10

CAZ109-070130-

Mendocino Coast-

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs

72 to 87. West wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 70 to 85. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 65 48 65 / 0 0 10

Point Arena 63 50 63 / 0 0 10

CAZ110-070130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning, then haze in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

54 to 64. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 89 53 87 / 0 0 10

Laytonville 94 58 94 / 0 0 10

Willits 93 55 91 / 0 0 10

CAZ111-070130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning, then haze in the afternoon.

Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

58 to 68. Highs 91 to 106.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 98 54 99 / 0 0 10

CAZ112-070130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy smoke in the morning, then haze in the afternoon. Highs

83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

52 to 62. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 95 54 94 / 0 0 10

CAZ113-070130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy smoke

in the morning, then haze in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 102 59 100 / 0 0 10

CAZ114-070130-

Northern Lake-

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

61 to 71. Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 102 53 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-070130-

Southern Lake-

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 89 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 96 61 97 / 0 0 10

Middletown 99 57 101 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 99 61 101 / 0 0 0

