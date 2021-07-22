CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 21, 2021

_____

181 FPUS56 KEKA 220958

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

258 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-230100-

Coastal Del Norte-

258 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs

61 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind around

15 mph becoming north around 5 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57. North

wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 80. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 65 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 52 59 / 0 0 0

Klamath 70 51 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-230100-

Del Norte Interior-

258 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 86 52 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-230100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

258 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs 59 to 70. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

71. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55. North

wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 76. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 62 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 50 60 / 0 0 0

Arcata 65 52 64 / 0 0 0

Eureka 60 52 59 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 63 52 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-230100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

258 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94. North wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 81 52 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-230100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

258 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 95 59 100 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 92 55 96 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 95 56 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-230100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

258 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 87 47 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-230100-

Northern Trinity-

258 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

100 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 100 to 115.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 98 61 100 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 96 55 100 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-230100-

Southern Trinity-

258 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

91 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 91 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 98 51 101 / 0 0 0

Ruth 91 52 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-230100-

Mendocino Coast-

258 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 49 61 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 50 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-230100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

258 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 84 50 89 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 89 56 94 / 0 0 0

Willits 84 53 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-230100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

258 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

96 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to

71. Highs 96 to 111.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 95 57 98 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-230100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

258 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

83 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 84 49 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-230100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

258 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 96 57 102 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-230100-

Northern Lake-

258 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 106. Lows

63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 99 52 103 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-230100-

Southern Lake-

258 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

91 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 93 60 97 / 0 0 0

Middletown 94 57 98 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 96 59 99 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather