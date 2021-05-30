CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 29, 2021

_____

003 FPUS56 KEKA 300922

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

222 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Memorial Day.

CAZ101-310030-

Coastal Del Norte-

222 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

81. West wind around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 61 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 51 65 / 0 0 0

Klamath 72 52 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-310030-

Del Norte Interior-

222 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northeast wind around

20 mph overnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95. Northeast wind around

20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 90 56 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-310030-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

222 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind around 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82. West wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

59 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 48 65 / 0 0 0

Arcata 66 50 71 / 0 0 0

Eureka 62 49 64 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 66 50 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-310030-

Southwestern Humboldt-

222 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs

69 to 84. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 76 51 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-310030-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

222 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

90 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 94 60 103 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 89 54 99 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 91 55 100 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-310030-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

222 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 83 51 94 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-310030-

Northern Trinity-

222 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 93 to 108.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 94 59 100 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 99 60 106 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-310030-

Southern Trinity-

222 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 91 to

106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 95 57 102 / 0 0 0

Ruth 91 60 98 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-310030-

Mendocino Coast-

222 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. West wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 50 68 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 58 51 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-310030-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

222 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 88 to 103.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 77 to

92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 84 53 92 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 88 61 95 / 0 0 0

Willits 82 52 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-310030-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

222 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 91 to

106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 90 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 83 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 93 54 100 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-310030-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

222 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 83 52 94 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-310030-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

222 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 75 to

90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 92 57 101 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-310030-

Northern Lake-

222 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 90 to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 80 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 99 65 104 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-310030-

Southern Lake-

222 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 88 to

103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 81 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 92 59 99 / 0 0 0

Middletown 97 59 101 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 96 62 100 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

