CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

408 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-100215-

Coastal Del Norte-

408 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Breezy. Highs 58 to 70. North wind around 10 mph increasing to

northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 75. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78. North wind around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 56 46 58 / 0 0 0

Klamath 67 45 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-100215-

Del Norte Interior-

408 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind around

20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 75 47 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-100215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

408 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76. North wind around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to

74. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 68. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

56 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 43 61 / 0 0 0

Arcata 62 44 66 / 0 0 0

Eureka 60 46 62 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 60 45 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-100215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

408 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 55 to 70. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 63 44 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-100215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

408 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 78 48 85 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 75 44 84 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 75 43 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-100215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

408 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

73. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 69 43 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-100215-

Northern Trinity-

408 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99.

Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 75 42 81 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 80 41 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-100215-

Southern Trinity-

408 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 76 38 83 / 0 0 0

Ruth 72 42 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-100215-

Mendocino Coast-

408 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph becoming north 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. North wind around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 46 65 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 55 47 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-100215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

408 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 69 47 80 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 72 45 82 / 0 0 0

Willits 72 43 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-100215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

408 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 75 43 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-100215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

408 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 76. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 69 43 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-100215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

408 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 78 48 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-100215-

Northern Lake-

408 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. North wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 82 43 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-100215-

Southern Lake-

408 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. North wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 92. Lows

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 75 48 84 / 0 0 0

Middletown 83 51 89 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 80 53 87 / 0 0 0

