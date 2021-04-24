CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 23, 2021

_____

936 FPUS56 KEKA 241016

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

316 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-250130-

Coastal Del Norte-

316 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. South wind around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. South wind

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to

45. South wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 58 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 45 51 / 90 100 100

Klamath 56 41 54 / 80 100 100

$$

CAZ102-250130-

Del Norte Interior-

316 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet.

Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 5 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 58 44 57 / 90 100 100

$$

CAZ103-250130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

316 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain at times. Highs 50 to 60.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

39 to 49. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest

wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to

46. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 58 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 44 52 / 70 100 100

Arcata 56 44 53 / 70 100 100

Eureka 56 45 53 / 70 100 100

Fortuna 55 44 53 / 60 100 100

$$

CAZ104-250130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

316 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 58. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

39 to 49. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 57. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to

46. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 59. West wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 54 45 51 / 60 100 100

$$

CAZ105-250130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

316 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely

through the day. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 47 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening. Rain through the night.

Snow overnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to

3 inches. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 60 42 56 / 70 100 100

Hoopa 60 39 57 / 70 100 100

Willow Creek 60 39 56 / 70 100 100

$$

CAZ106-250130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

316 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Snow level 4500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

overnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 57 38 53 / 60 100 100

$$

CAZ107-250130-

Northern Trinity-

316 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 PM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow overnight. Snow level 4500 feet falling to 3500 feet

overnight. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 56 35 46 / 60 90 100

Weaverville 60 38 51 / 40 80 100

$$

CAZ108-250130-

Southern Trinity-

316 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 46 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow overnight. Snow level 4500 feet falling to 3500 feet

overnight. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Highs

40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 58 35 51 / 40 90 90

Ruth 52 35 46 / 50 90 100

$$

CAZ109-250130-

Mendocino Coast-

316 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight.

Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

47 to 57. South wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to

46. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to

72. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 45 52 / 40 90 90

Point Arena 52 48 50 / 30 80 90

$$

CAZ110-250130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

316 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 42 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 49 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 73. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 55 43 51 / 50 90 100

Laytonville 55 38 48 / 40 90 100

Willits 55 38 49 / 30 80 100

$$

CAZ111-250130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

316 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Chance of rain showers through the day. Chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs

50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow overnight. Snow level 4500 feet falling to

3500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows

32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 56 35 49 / 40 80 100

$$

CAZ112-250130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

316 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to

45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 66 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 57 43 52 / 40 80 90

$$

CAZ113-250130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

316 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to

64.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 74. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 62 46 56 / 30 70 90

$$

CAZ114-250130-

Northern Lake-

316 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through the

day. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to

61.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely overnight. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 38 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

31 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 60 32 51 / 30 70 90

$$

CAZ115-250130-

Southern Lake-

316 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 53 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

47 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 74. Lows

38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 72 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 57 39 51 / 20 60 90

Middletown 61 39 53 / 10 60 100

Clearlake 60 41 52 / 10 50 90

$$

_____

