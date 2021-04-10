CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 9, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

258 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-110100-

Coastal Del Norte-

258 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy frost in

the morning. Highs 52 to 62. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 59 to 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 38 54 / 0 0 0

Klamath 58 37 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-110100-

Del Norte Interior-

258 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 48 to

63.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind around

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 63 38 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-110100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

258 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy becoming sunny. Highs 51 to 61. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 65. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 68. North wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 57 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

36 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 53 35 55 / 0 0 0

Arcata 56 38 61 / 0 0 0

Eureka 55 39 57 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 55 39 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-110100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

258 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Breezy. Highs 47 to 62. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 67. Lows

36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 55 37 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-110100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

258 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 68 39 77 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 64 38 74 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 65 38 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-110100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

258 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 67. Northwest wind around 20

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

Northwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

33 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 62 36 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-110100-

Northern Trinity-

258 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 70 35 73 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 70 35 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-110100-

Southern Trinity-

258 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows 32 to

42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 68 33 76 / 0 0 0

Ruth 66 34 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-110100-

Mendocino Coast-

258 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 58 to 69.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 41 59 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 54 43 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-110100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

258 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows 34 to

44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 63 38 69 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 66 36 70 / 0 0 0

Willits 65 37 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-110100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

258 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows 34 to

44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 68 36 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-110100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

258 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 63 37 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-110100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

258 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 63 to 76.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 74. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 71 40 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-110100-

Northern Lake-

258 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 74. Lows 35 to

45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 75 38 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-110100-

Southern Lake-

258 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 75. Lows 38 to

48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 69 40 74 / 0 0 0

Middletown 76 41 77 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 73 43 77 / 0 0 0

