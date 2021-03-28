CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

216 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

Coastal Del Norte-

216 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 53 to 63. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North wind around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 58 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 38 52 / 0 30 0

Klamath 60 36 60 / 0 20 0

Del Norte Interior-

216 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain

and snow overnight. Snow level 4000 feet falling to 2000 feet

overnight. Lows 25 to 35. North wind around 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 45 to 60. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 38.

Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 55 to 69. Northeast wind

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 60 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 67.

Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 63. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 64 36 60 / 10 20 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

216 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

54 to 64. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

35 to 45. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 52 to 62. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Areas of frost. Lows 33 to 43.

North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70. North wind around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 60 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 54 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 38 54 / 0 10 0

Arcata 59 40 57 / 0 10 0

Eureka 56 41 55 / 0 10 0

Fortuna 60 41 55 / 0 10 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

216 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 45 to 60. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.

North wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 58 to 73. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 59 to

74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 64. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 61 37 54 / 0 10 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

216 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Snow level 3000 feet

overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65. North wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 66 to

81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 72 38 64 / 0 10 0

Hoopa 70 41 63 / 0 10 0

Willow Creek 70 40 63 / 0 10 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

216 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66. North wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40. North wind

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 64 to

79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 67 38 61 / 0 0 0

Northern Trinity-

216 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow overnight. Snow

level 4000 feet overnight. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest wind around

20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68. North wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 25 to 35. North wind

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 67 to

82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 67 30 54 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 71 34 61 / 0 0 0

Southern Trinity-

216 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast wind around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 65 to

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 72 33 62 / 0 0 0

Ruth 67 32 59 / 0 0 0

Mendocino Coast-

216 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 62 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 69. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 42 57 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 51 46 52 / 0 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

216 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42. North wind

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 66 to 79. Northeast wind

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 67 to

82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 66 39 62 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 66 35 62 / 0 0 0

Willits 67 36 63 / 0 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

216 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. North wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 67 to

82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 70 35 63 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

216 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 67 to

79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

60 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 68 38 63 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

216 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 68 to

82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 74 41 68 / 0 0 0

Northern Lake-

216 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 75. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 64 to

79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

53 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 73 33 68 / 0 0 0

Southern Lake-

216 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 71. North wind 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 77. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 67 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

58 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 70 38 64 / 0 0 0

Middletown 74 41 67 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 73 41 65 / 0 0 0

