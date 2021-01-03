CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021

_____

192 FPUS56 KEKA 031154

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

354 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-040300-

Coastal Del Norte-

354 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs 50 to 60. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Windy. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs 49 to 59. South wind 20 to 35 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 48 54 / 90 80 100

Klamath 56 49 54 / 90 70 90

$$

CAZ102-040300-

Del Norte Interior-

354 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. South wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Windy. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Snow level

3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 54. In the valleys, south

wind up to 25 mph shifting to the west up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. At higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 55 46 54 / 90 80 100

$$

CAZ103-040300-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

354 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 52 to 62. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Windy. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast wind

15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

South wind 15 to 30 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 50 58 / 80 60 90

Arcata 57 51 58 / 70 60 90

Eureka 57 50 57 / 70 60 80

Fortuna 56 52 57 / 50 60 90

$$

CAZ104-040300-

Southwestern Humboldt-

354 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Breezy. Near steady

temperature around 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

45 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs 49 to 59. In the valleys, south wind 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 52 48 52 / 60 80 100

$$

CAZ105-040300-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

354 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 43 to 57. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Windy. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 56. In the

valleys, south wind up to 25 mph shifting to the west up to

20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, southwest wind

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 53 45 51 / 90 70 100

Hoopa 53 45 51 / 80 60 100

Willow Creek 53 45 51 / 80 60 90

$$

CAZ106-040300-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

354 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 44 to 55. South wind

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Windy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 56. In the

valleys, south wind up to 25 mph shifting to the west up to

20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, southwest wind

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 45 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 53 45 53 / 40 70 100

$$

CAZ107-040300-

Northern Trinity-

354 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY

ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Snow

level 5500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely overnight. Breezy. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 32 to 42.

Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of

9 to 12 inches. In the valleys, south wind up to 25 mph shifting

to the west up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 42 34 41 / 80 70 100

Weaverville 45 38 44 / 60 60 100

$$

CAZ108-040300-

Southern Trinity-

354 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 40 to 55.

South wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Breezy. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet.

Lows 36 to 46. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 54. In the valleys, south wind up to 25 mph shifting

to the west up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 49 37 47 / 60 60 90

Ruth 48 37 48 / 60 70 100

$$

CAZ109-040300-

Mendocino Coast-

354 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

South wind 15 to 30 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to

45. East wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 56 48 55 / 20 60 90

Point Arena 54 50 55 / 10 70 100

$$

CAZ110-040300-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

354 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. South

wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 38 to 48. In the valleys,

southeast wind up to 20 mph overnight. At higher elevation, south

wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. South wind 20 to

30 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 46 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 47 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

47 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 53 45 53 / 30 70 90

Laytonville 50 43 50 / 30 60 90

Willits 53 43 51 / 20 60 90

$$

CAZ111-040300-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

354 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet.

Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 35 to 45. South wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 54. In the valleys, south wind up to 25 mph shifting

to the west up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 50 40 49 / 30 60 90

$$

CAZ112-040300-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

354 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

Southeast wind around 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. In the

valleys, south wind up to 25 mph shifting to the west up to

20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, southwest wind

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to

44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 50 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 54 45 52 / 10 70 100

$$

CAZ113-040300-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

354 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

Southeast wind around 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

In the valleys, south wind up to 25 mph shifting to the west up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, southwest wind

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to

42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 57 45 55 / 10 60 90

$$

CAZ114-040300-

Northern Lake County-

354 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain through the day.

Highs 42 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

South wind around 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 42 to 52. In the valleys, south wind

up to 25 mph shifting to the west up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

At higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

43 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 51 35 50 / 30 60 100

$$

CAZ115-040300-

Southern Lake County-

354 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

In the valleys, south wind up to 25 mph shifting to the west up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, southwest wind

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 52 43 50 / 10 60 90

Middletown 57 42 55 / 10 60 90

Clearlake 54 42 52 / 10 50 90

$$

_____

