CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2020

_____

388 FPUS56 KEKA 161118

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

318 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-170230-

Coastal Del Norte-

318 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain showers in the morning. Highs 59 to 69. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 45 to 55. South wind 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 35 mph overnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South wind 20 to

35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 51. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 59. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 51 57 / 20 20 100

Klamath 65 52 60 / 10 20 90

$$

CAZ102-170230-

Del Norte Interior-

318 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 55 to 70. South wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 20 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 35 mph overnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs

48 to 61. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. South wind

20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet.

Highs 43 to 58. South wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 70 47 61 / 20 20 90

$$

CAZ103-170230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

318 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

72. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 30 mph overnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South wind 15 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 51.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 61. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 50 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 50 59 / 10 20 90

Arcata 68 50 61 / 10 20 90

Eureka 65 50 59 / 10 20 90

Fortuna 67 51 59 / 10 20 90

$$

CAZ104-170230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

318 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

70. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 46 to 56. South wind 20 to 35 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 53 to 63. South wind 20 to

35 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to 53.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 61.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 51 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 51 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 65 52 57 / 10 20 90

$$

CAZ105-170230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

318 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 61 to 76. South wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 50 to 65. South wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48.

South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs

48 to 63. South wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 74 51 63 / 10 10 100

Hoopa 72 46 62 / 10 10 100

Willow Creek 70 45 60 / 0 10 100

$$

CAZ106-170230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

318 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 59 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 48 to 62. South wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 49.

South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Highs 45 to 60. South wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 70 45 59 / 0 10 90

$$

CAZ107-170230-

Northern Trinity-

318 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 73.

Southeast wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Snow level 6000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. South wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. South wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Highs 46 to 61. South wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 63 37 47 / 0 0 100

Weaverville 65 35 54 / 0 0 100

$$

CAZ108-170230-

Southern Trinity-

318 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast wind

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations

to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows

35 to 45. South wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 44 to 59. South wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 67 35 55 / 0 0 100

Ruth 68 39 52 / 0 10 100

$$

CAZ109-170230-

Mendocino Coast-

318 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 60 to 70. South wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph overnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to

62. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 62. Lows

31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 48 57 / 0 10 90

Point Arena 62 50 55 / 0 20 80

$$

CAZ110-170230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. In the valleys,

southeast wind up to 25 mph overnight. At higher elevation,

southeast wind up to 25 mph shifting to the south 20 to 35 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 51 to 61. South wind

around 20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher

elevation.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to

60. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 49 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 65. Lows

29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 69 44 57 / 0 10 90

Laytonville 66 45 54 / 0 10 90

Willits 68 42 55 / 0 0 90

$$

CAZ111-170230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 49 to 64. South wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 47 to 62. Southwest wind around

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

49 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 68 41 56 / 0 0 90

$$

CAZ112-170230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast wind around

20 mph overnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 52 to 62. South wind around 20 mph

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 53 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

55 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 70 47 56 / 0 10 80

$$

CAZ113-170230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast wind

20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 52 to 62. South wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to

62. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 72 47 60 / 0 0 90

$$

CAZ114-170230-

Northern Lake County-

318 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast wind

20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to

58. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 71 36 58 / 0 0 90

$$

CAZ115-170230-

Southern Lake County-

318 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind around

20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. South wind around 20 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 51.

Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

52 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 66 43 56 / 0 0 80

Middletown 70 41 59 / 0 0 80

Clearlake 68 42 57 / 0 0 80

$$

_____

