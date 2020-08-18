CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 17, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

209 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-190015-

Coastal Del Norte-

209 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

76. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 72. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 63 52 58 / 0 0 10

Klamath 71 55 67 / 0 0 10

CAZ102-190015-

Del Norte Interior-

209 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 87 54 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-190015-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

209 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

77. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 74. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 77. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 64 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog. Highs 63 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 67 53 63 / 0 0 10

Arcata 70 53 65 / 10 10 10

Eureka 66 53 61 / 0 0 10

Fortuna 71 53 69 / 10 10 10

CAZ104-190015-

Southwestern Humboldt-

209 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 96. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 89 57 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-190015-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

209 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 98 60 94 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 95 57 90 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 96 57 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-190015-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

209 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 96 54 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-190015-

Northern Trinity-

209 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 87 to 102.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 110. Lows

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 99 61 96 / 10 0 0

Weaverville 102 58 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-190015-

Southern Trinity-

209 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 99 55 95 / 0 0 0

Ruth 93 55 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-190015-

Mendocino Coast-

209 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 91. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 69 53 65 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 67 55 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-190015-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

209 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 93 55 84 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 95 60 87 / 0 0 0

Willits 94 57 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-190015-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

209 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 87 to 102.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 108. Lows

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 98 59 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-190015-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

209 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 96 64 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-190015-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

209 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

68. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103.

Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 103 67 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-190015-

Northern Lake County-

209 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 84 to

99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

71. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

91 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 103 60 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-190015-

Southern Lake County-

209 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 94 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs 87 to

102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 101 68 96 / 0 0 0

Middletown 104 73 98 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 102 68 97 / 0 0 0

