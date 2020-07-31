CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 30, 2020

100 FPUS56 KEKA 311020

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

320 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-010130-

Coastal Del Norte-

320 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 72. West wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 73. West wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. West wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 75. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 52 61 / 0 0 0

Klamath 67 54 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-010130-

Del Norte Interior-

320 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 83 50 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-010130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

320 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 72. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 74. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 64 52 60 / 0 0 0

Arcata 59 53 60 / 0 0 0

Eureka 60 53 60 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 68 52 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-010130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

320 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 81 53 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-010130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 92 58 93 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 90 53 91 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 91 53 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-010130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 88 49 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-010130-

Northern Trinity-

320 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 107. Lows 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 97 58 98 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 100 53 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-010130-

Southern Trinity-

320 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 96 49 96 / 0 0 0

Ruth 89 49 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-010130-

Mendocino Coast-

320 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 49 64 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 52 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-010130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

84 to 99.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 83 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 82 50 84 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 88 52 89 / 0 0 0

Willits 84 48 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-010130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 93 53 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-010130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 77 to

92.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 84 51 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-010130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95. West wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 82 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 91 55 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-010130-

Northern Lake County-

320 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 96 52 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-010130-

Southern Lake County-

320 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 92 55 93 / 0 0 0

Middletown 95 56 96 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 95 56 97 / 0 0 0

