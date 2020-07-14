CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 13, 2020

_____

122 FPUS56 KEKA 141105

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

405 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-150215-

Coastal Del Norte-

405 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 67 52 70 / 0 0 0

Klamath 77 57 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-150215-

Del Norte Interior-

405 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 97 60 98 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-150215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

405 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. West wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 80. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 70 52 71 / 0 0 0

Arcata 73 52 75 / 0 0 0

Eureka 69 53 70 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 73 54 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-150215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

405 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. North wind around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to

87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 85 56 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-150215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

405 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 101 65 105 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 98 61 102 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 99 61 103 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-150215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

405 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 92 55 92 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-150215-

Northern Trinity-

405 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 108. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 97 62 102 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 104 59 108 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-150215-

Southern Trinity-

405 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 100 56 104 / 0 0 0

Ruth 95 58 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-150215-

Mendocino Coast-

405 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

West wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

85. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 68 to 83. Southwest

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 68 51 65 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 55 51 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-150215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

405 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 90 58 87 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 94 60 92 / 0 0 0

Willits 91 55 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-150215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

405 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 97 60 98 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-150215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

405 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to

91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 86 54 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-150215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

405 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 99 60 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-150215-

Northern Lake County-

405 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 100 58 102 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-150215-

Southern Lake County-

405 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 84 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 98 59 96 / 0 0 0

Middletown 96 58 94 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 98 61 98 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather