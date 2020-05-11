CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020
_____
400 FPUS56 KEKA 111011
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
311 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
CAZ101-120115-
Coastal Del Norte-
311 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs 58 to 68. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 45 to 55. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 62. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog.
Lows 42 to 52. Highs 55 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 58 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 53 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 61 50 55 / 90 100 90
Klamath 64 51 57 / 100 100 100
$$
CAZ102-120115-
Del Norte Interior-
311 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs 55 to
70.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows
40 to 50. South wind around 20 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South
wind around 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 38 to
48.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs
49 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 52 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley
fog. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 59 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 56 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 70 50 62 / 90 100 100
$$
CAZ103-120115-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
311 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Highs 60 to 70. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows
46 to 56. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53. South wind around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs 60 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 59 to 69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 64 51 57 / 100 100 90
Arcata 66 51 60 / 100 100 90
Eureka 66 51 60 / 100 90 90
Fortuna 64 51 60 / 100 100 90
$$
CAZ104-120115-
Southwestern Humboldt-
311 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 52 to 64. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52. South wind around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog.
Lows 41 to 51. Highs 57 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 61 49 60 / 100 100 90
$$
CAZ105-120115-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
311 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs 59 to
74.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows
41 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 66.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows
39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs
52 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley
fog. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 64 to 79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 61 to 76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 61 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 72 51 64 / 90 90 100
Hoopa 71 50 64 / 90 90 100
Willow Creek 69 49 64 / 90 90 100
$$
CAZ106-120115-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
311 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs 51 to
66.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows
41 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 62.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Snow level 4500 to
5000 feet. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs
47 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.
Lows 40 to 50. Highs 53 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense valley
fog. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 60 to 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 64 48 61 / 100 100 90
$$
CAZ107-120115-
Northern Trinity-
311 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning. Chance of rain and
snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs 57 to 72.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow
overnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Snow accumulations of
1 to 3 inches. Lows 36 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow level
6000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 54 to 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs
53 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 35 to
45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 58 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Lows
34 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Highs 67 to 82.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 63 to 78.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 63 to 78.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 62 42 59 / 90 80 100
Weaverville 65 43 63 / 90 80 100
$$
CAZ108-120115-
Southern Trinity-
311 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow
level 4500 feet in the morning. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.
Highs 54 to 69.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Snow
level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows 38 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 49 to 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 36 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet in
the afternoon. Highs 49 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.
Lows 37 to 47. Highs 54 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Lows 36 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Highs 62 to 77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 59 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 59 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 64 41 61 / 90 80 100
Ruth 60 40 55 / 100 90 100
$$
CAZ109-120115-
Mendocino Coast-
311 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 65. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows
44 to 54. South wind up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. South wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain. Lows
42 to 52. South wind around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 54 to 64. South wind around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain.
Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog.
Lows 42 to 52. Highs 57 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain. Highs
58 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 61 50 58 / 90 80 80
Point Arena 58 51 57 / 90 60 60
$$
CAZ110-120115-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
311 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 66.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. At higher elevation, south wind
up to 20 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of
rain. Lows 38 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.
Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 55 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense valley
fog. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 63 to 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
60 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 61 47 57 / 100 90 100
Laytonville 60 46 58 / 100 90 100
Willits 61 45 59 / 90 80 90
$$
CAZ111-120115-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
311 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Snow
accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 56 to 71.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows 38 to
48.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 52 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 5500 feet falling to 4500 feet overnight. Lows 36 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 5000 feet rising to
6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.
Lows 38 to 48. Highs 58 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense valley
fog. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 66 to 81.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 64 to 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50. Highs
64 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 62 44 59 / 90 80 90
$$
CAZ112-120115-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
311 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs 56 to 66.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 54.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of
rain. Lows 42 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight
chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense valley
fog. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 59 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 62 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy valley fog. Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 60 49 60 / 90 80 80
$$
CAZ113-120115-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
311 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs 53 to 65.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to
51.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
42 to 52.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense valley
fog. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 62 to 77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 61 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 64 50 64 / 90 70 80
$$
CAZ114-120115-
Northern Lake County-
311 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 50 to 65.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs 48 to 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to
46.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 49 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Slight
chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense valley
fog. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 62 to 77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 59 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Pillsbury 64 40 62 / 90 70 80
$$
CAZ115-120115-
Southern Lake County-
311 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 67.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 66.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
41 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense valley
fog. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 65 to 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 65 to 77.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 58 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lakeport 59 44 60 / 90 50 70
Middletown 64 45 63 / 80 60 70
Clearlake 63 47 62 / 80 50 70
$$
_____
