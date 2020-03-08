CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020

384 FPUS56 KEKA 081047

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

CAZ101-090200-

Coastal Del Norte-

347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

61. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 56 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 50 41 53 / 10 10 0

Klamath 53 42 56 / 10 10 0

CAZ102-090200-

Del Norte Interior-

347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 54 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 55 38 60 / 10 10 0

CAZ103-090200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows 36 to 46. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the east

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

62. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 53 41 56 / 10 10 0

Arcata 55 41 58 / 10 10 0

Eureka 53 41 56 / 10 10 0

Fortuna 55 42 57 / 10 10 0

CAZ104-090200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 46 to 56. South

wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows 36 to 46. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 61. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 68. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 52 40 57 / 0 20 0

CAZ105-090200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs 43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 57 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 75.

Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 58 42 62 / 20 30 10

Hoopa 56 40 60 / 10 30 10

Willow Creek 56 39 60 / 10 30 10

CAZ106-090200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening. Slight

chance of rain showers through the night. Slight chance of snow

showers overnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 59 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 75.

Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 55 39 60 / 0 20 0

CAZ107-090200-

Northern Trinity-

347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers through the day. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 4000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Slight chance of snow showers through the day. Snow

level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78.

Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 47 32 51 / 30 40 20

Weaverville 50 33 54 / 20 40 20

CAZ108-090200-

Southern Trinity-

347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Highs 41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 4000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Slight chance of snow showers through the day. Snow

level 4000 feet. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 51 31 55 / 20 30 20

Ruth 51 31 55 / 20 30 20

CAZ109-090200-

Mendocino Coast-

347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast

wind around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. East wind around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 58 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to

46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 54 42 58 / 0 10 0

Point Arena 53 45 57 / 10 10 10

CAZ110-090200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through the

night. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to

43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 54 38 59 / 10 20 0

Laytonville 53 37 58 / 10 30 10

Willits 55 33 60 / 10 20 10

CAZ111-090200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 46 to

61.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 49 to

64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 50 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 53 35 59 / 10 20 10

CAZ112-090200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 62 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to

47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 54 41 61 / 10 20 10

CAZ113-090200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through the

night. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 63 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 58 40 64 / 10 20 10

CAZ114-090200-

Northern Lake County-

347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening.

Slight chance of rain showers through the night. Chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 57 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 76. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to

44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 54 32 60 / 10 20 20

CAZ115-090200-

Southern Lake County-

347 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 51 37 57 / 10 20 10

Middletown 56 39 62 / 10 20 10

Clearlake 54 40 59 / 0 20 10

$$

