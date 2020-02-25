CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2020

_____

980 FPUS56 KEKA 251137

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

337 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-260245-

Coastal Del Norte-

337 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

56 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 48 to 58. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 43 59 / 0 0 0

Klamath 61 44 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-260245-

Del Norte Interior-

337 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to

44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

45 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 66 40 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-260245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

337 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. North wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

57 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

48 to 59. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

49 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 60 43 60 / 0 0 0

Arcata 62 43 61 / 0 0 0

Eureka 59 44 58 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 62 41 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-260245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

337 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. North wind around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72. North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 69. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 62 41 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-260245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

337 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 71 42 73 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 69 41 68 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 69 40 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-260245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

337 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

58 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 69 39 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-260245-

Northern Trinity-

337 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 47 to

62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 66 36 67 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 67 34 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-260245-

Southern Trinity-

337 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

45 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 69 33 72 / 0 0 0

Ruth 69 36 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-260245-

Mendocino Coast-

337 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. North wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

50 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 44 58 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 46 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-260245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

337 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 51 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 69 40 68 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 70 40 72 / 0 0 0

Willits 72 37 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-260245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

337 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 72 37 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-260245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

337 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

52 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 70 44 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-260245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

337 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 75 41 78 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather