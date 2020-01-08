CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020
_____
511 FPUS56 KEKA 081011
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
211 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
CAZ101-090115-
Coastal Del Norte-
211 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest wind up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 45 to 55. North wind
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast wind around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 54. Lows
34 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 39 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 50 41 50 / 90 100 20
Klamath 49 43 51 / 90 100 20
$$
CAZ102-090115-
Del Norte Interior-
211 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady temperature
in the upper 30s. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady temperature
in the upper 30s. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow
accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning.
Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 36 to 51.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet
rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 33 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows
28 to 38.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers.
Highs 34 to 49. Lows 28 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 28 to 43.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 47 40 49 / 90 100 30
$$
CAZ103-090115-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
211 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest wind around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers
overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 46 to 56. North wind
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
48 to 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
35 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 49.
Highs 44 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 41 to 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 50 43 51 / 80 100 20
Arcata 50 43 52 / 80 100 20
Eureka 51 42 52 / 80 100 20
Fortuna 50 44 51 / 70 100 20
$$
CAZ104-090115-
Southwestern Humboldt-
211 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. West
wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers
overnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs 43 to 53. North wind
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
45 to 55. North wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 36 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 42 to 52.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to
47.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 42 to 52.
Lows 35 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 39 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 48 41 48 / 60 100 30
$$
CAZ105-090115-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
211 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady temperature
around 40. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations up to
2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet.
Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Lows 32 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning.
Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 37 to 51.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level
4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 54.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 34 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 28 to 38.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 35 to 48.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 31 to
41.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 34 to 47.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow
showers likely. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 32 to 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 45 41 47 / 90 100 50
Hoopa 46 41 48 / 90 100 40
Willow Creek 46 40 47 / 80 100 50
$$
CAZ106-090115-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
211 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. Snow showers likely
through the day. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow
accumulations up to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the evening,
then rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level
4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. Lows 34 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning.
Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 40 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow
level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 37 to 51.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 30 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 38 to 49.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 32 to
42.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely.
Highs 38 to 51. Lows 30 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 33 to 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 49 41 51 / 60 90 40
$$
CAZ107-090115-
Northern Trinity-
211 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Snow level 3500 to
4000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the evening,
then rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level
3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Lows 26 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning. Snow
level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs
33 to 48.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.
Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 25 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 30 to 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 21 to 31.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 31 to 46.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow
showers likely. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 31 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 26 to 41.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 38 30 39 / 50 90 60
Weaverville 41 35 43 / 40 90 50
$$
CAZ108-090115-
Southern Trinity-
211 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Snow level 4000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the
evening, then rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level
3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows
30 to 40. Southwest wind around 20 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
rain showers and snow showers in the morning. Snow level 3500 to
4000 feet. Highs 37 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow
level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 28 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 34 to 49.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers.
Lows 25 to 35.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs 33 to 47. Lows 26 to 36.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 34 to 49.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 24 to 34.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 30 to 45.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 42 32 43 / 40 90 50
Ruth 40 31 44 / 50 90 50
$$
CAZ109-090115-
Mendocino Coast-
211 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers through the day.
Highs 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain
showers overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
rain showers in the morning. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. North wind around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to
55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 43 to 55. Lows 34 to 44.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 52 45 54 / 30 90 30
Point Arena 51 47 53 / 30 80 30
$$
CAZ110-090115-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
211 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 41 to 51.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers overnight. Lows 33 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
rain showers in the morning. Highs 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 41 to
51.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.
Highs 40 to 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Lows 33 to 43. Highs 40 to 52.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 38 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 48 40 51 / 40 90 40
Laytonville 45 37 48 / 30 90 50
Willits 47 36 51 / 20 80 50
$$
CAZ111-090115-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
211 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 33 to 47.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers
in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers overnight.
Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows
30 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
rain showers and snow showers in the morning. Snow level
4000 feet. Highs 38 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 28 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 34 to 47.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs 32 to 47. Lows 27 to 37.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 45 35 48 / 40 80 50
$$
CAZ112-090115-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
211 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
45 to 55.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
rain showers in the morning. Highs 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to
56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 34 to 44.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 42 to 56. Lows 35 to 45.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 49 41 51 / 20 80 40
$$
CAZ113-090115-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
211 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
42 to 52.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers overnight. Lows 35 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
rain showers in the morning. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest wind
around 20 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 53.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.
Highs 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of
rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 41 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 40 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 51 40 53 / 20 80 50
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather