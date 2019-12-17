CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019

789 FPUS56 KEKA 171126

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

326 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-180230-

Coastal Del Norte-

326 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers overnight. Lows

38 to 48. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to

58. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

52 to 62. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 58. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 42 52 / 0 30 70

Klamath 58 43 53 / 0 20 60

CAZ102-180230-

Del Norte Interior-

326 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

morning. Scattered snow showers through the day. Numerous rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet rising to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

Highs 39 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 to

5000 feet. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 55. South wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

44 to 58. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 39 to 53. Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 56 39 52 / 0 30 60

CAZ103-180230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

326 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to

59. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

54 to 64. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 58. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 59 43 54 / 0 20 60

Arcata 60 42 54 / 0 20 60

Eureka 60 42 55 / 0 20 60

Fortuna 60 43 54 / 0 30 60

CAZ104-180230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

326 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

50 to 60. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 56. Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 54 42 51 / 0 40 60

CAZ105-180230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

326 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58. Southeast wind around

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Southeast

wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 57. South wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

45 to 60. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 42 to 56. Lows 38 to

48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 40 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 55 39 52 / 0 20 50

Hoopa 54 38 52 / 0 20 50

Willow Creek 54 37 52 / 0 20 50

CAZ106-180230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

326 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 42 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Snow level 4500 to

5000 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 57. South wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

46 to 60. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 41 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to

43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 57 37 53 / 0 40 60

CAZ107-180230-

Northern Trinity-

326 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers overnight. Snow

level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers through the

day. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs

39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to

42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 43 28 42 / 0 10 50

Weaverville 45 29 44 / 0 20 50

CAZ108-180230-

Southern Trinity-

326 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58. Southeast wind around

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. Southeast

wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the morning.

Scattered snow showers through the day. Scattered rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations

of 1 to 2 inches. Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow

level 4000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet rising to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

43 to 58. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 48 27 47 / 0 20 40

Ruth 50 28 47 / 0 30 60

CAZ109-180230-

Mendocino Coast-

326 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,

then numerous rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

South wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 61. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 41 to

51.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 44 54 / 0 60 60

Point Arena 56 44 53 / 0 80 60

CAZ110-180230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

326 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain showers overnight. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to

49.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44. Highs 45 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 55 39 52 / 0 40 60

Laytonville 52 37 49 / 0 40 60

Willits 54 35 51 / 0 60 70

CAZ111-180230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

326 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58. Southeast wind around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Southeast wind

around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet rising to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 4500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs

43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to

47.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs

41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 53 33 49 / 0 40 60

CAZ112-180230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

326 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,

then numerous rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast

wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to

53.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 54 40 51 / 0 70 60

CAZ113-180230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

326 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast wind around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,

then numerous rain showers overnight. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast

wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 56 39 54 / 0 70 70

