CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019
_____
984 FPUS56 KEKA 261219
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
CAZ101-270330-
Coastal Del Norte-
419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Strong winds. Highs 42 to 52. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph
increasing to south 35 to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Very
windy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows 32 to 42.
West wind 25 to 40 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph
overnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning.
Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small
hail. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 26 to 36. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Northeast wind
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs
39 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 28 to
38.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 43. Highs
42 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 46 37 44 / 100 100 60
Klamath 46 37 44 / 100 100 70
$$
CAZ102-270330-
Del Norte Interior-
419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM
PST WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Very windy. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
In the valleys, southeast wind up to 20 mph increasing to south 20
to 35 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind up to
25 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Very windy. Some thunderstorms may produce small
hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Snow level
2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Lows 29 to 39. In
the valleys, west wind 20 to 35 mph. At higher elevation,
southwest wind 30 to 45 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 23 to 33.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 46.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Highs
32 to 47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 40.
Highs 37 to 52.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.
Highs 40 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 47 35 45 / 100 100 60
$$
CAZ103-270330-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO NOON PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs 44 to 54. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
increasing to south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Very
windy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows 33 to 43.
West wind 30 to 45 mph becoming northwest 15 to 30 mph overnight.
Gusts up to 60 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs 40 to
50. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
27 to 37. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. East wind
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 34 to
44. Highs 44 to 57.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 47 38 44 / 100 100 80
Arcata 47 37 44 / 100 100 80
Eureka 49 38 46 / 100 100 80
Fortuna 48 38 45 / 100 100 90
$$
CAZ104-270330-
Southwestern Humboldt-
419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Very windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to
1 inch. Highs 44 to 54. In the valleys, southeast wind 10 to
20 mph increasing to south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. At
higher elevation, south wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to
45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
through the night. Snow showers overnight. Strong winds. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet overnight. Snow
accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 34 to 44. In the valleys, west
wind 20 to 35 mph. At higher elevation, southwest wind 30 to
45 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph overnight. Gusts up to 70 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning. Slight
chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers and snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow
level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Northwest wind
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers,
thunderstorms and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet.
Lows 28 to 38. North wind around 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Northeast wind
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to
47. Highs 44 to 58.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 48 40 45 / 100 100 80
$$
CAZ105-270330-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM
PST WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Very windy. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Highs 37 to 52. In the valleys,
southeast wind up to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 35 mph in
the afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind up to 25 mph
increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Very windy. Some thunderstorms may produce small
hail. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level
2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 29
to 39. In the valleys, west wind 20 to 35 mph. At higher
elevation, southwest wind 30 to 45 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph
overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1500 to
2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. West wind around
20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 22 to 32.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 40.
Highs 41 to 56.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 46 35 44 / 100 100 80
Hoopa 46 33 44 / 100 100 80
Willow Creek 46 32 43 / 100 100 80
$$
CAZ106-270330-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM
PST WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow
accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Highs 36 to 51. In the valleys,
southeast wind up to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 35 mph in
the afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind up to 25 mph
increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Very windy. Some thunderstorms may produce small
hail. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level
3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Lows 29
to 39. In the valleys, west wind 20 to 35 mph. At higher
elevation, southwest wind 30 to 45 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph
overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning. Slight
chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers and snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level
2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. West wind
around 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 24 to 34.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 51.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to 42.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 55. Lows
34 to 44.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 44 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 49 30 47 / 100 100 80
$$
CAZ107-270330-
Northern Trinity-
419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM
PST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Very windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches. In the valleys, southeast wind up to 20 mph increasing to
south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, south
wind up to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Windy. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Lows 21 to 31. In the valleys, west wind 20 to 35 mph. At
higher elevation, southwest wind 30 to 45 mph becoming west 20 to
35 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature around 30. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1500 to
2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 20 to
25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 2000 feet falling to 1000 feet overnight.
Lows 16 to 26.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.
Snow level 500 feet in the morning. Highs 32 to 47.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 16 to
26.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 33 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 22 to 32.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 51.
Lows 25 to 35.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 38 23 38 / 100 100 70
Weaverville 38 25 39 / 100 100 70
$$
CAZ108-270330-
Southern Trinity-
419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM
PST WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet
in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Highs
33 to 48. In the valleys, southeast wind up to 20 mph increasing
to south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation,
south wind up to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Very windy. Snow level
2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Lows 24 to 34. In
the valleys, west wind 20 to 35 mph. At higher elevation,
southwest wind 30 to 45 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of
thunderstorms through the day. Chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level
2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. Highs 33 to 48.
West wind around 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet falling to 1000 feet
overnight. Lows 18 to 28.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.
Snow level 500 feet in the morning. Highs 34 to 49.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Highs
35 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 18 to
28.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 35 to 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows
27 to 37. Highs 40 to 55.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 44 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 42 22 41 / 100 100 70
Ruth 42 24 40 / 100 100 70
$$
CAZ109-270330-
Mendocino Coast-
419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 46 to 56. East wind
around 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows 34 to 44.
West wind 20 to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning. Slight chance of
thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail. Northwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast wind
around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. East wind
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs
43 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 29 to
39.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to
45. Highs 44 to 58.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 50 39 46 / 100 100 80
Point Arena 50 40 45 / 100 100 80
$$
CAZ110-270330-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level
2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs 41 to 51. In the valleys, south wind up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind up to 25 mph
increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
through the night. Snow showers likely overnight. Windy. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 3000 feet
overnight. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Lows 28 to 38. In
the valleys, west wind 20 to 30 mph. At higher elevation,
southwest wind 30 to 45 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow
level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 39 to
50. At higher elevation, west wind up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 22 to 32.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 51.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 24 to
34.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to
41. Highs 42 to 56.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 49 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 48 32 46 / 100 100 70
Laytonville 46 34 45 / 100 100 70
Willits 48 27 46 / 100 100 70
$$
CAZ111-270330-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM
PST WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level
2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
Highs 36 to 51. In the valleys, southeast wind up to 20 mph
increasing to south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. At higher
elevation, south wind up to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers through the night.
Slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very windy. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail overnight. Snow level
3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Lows 26
to 36. In the valleys, west wind 20 to 35 mph. At higher
elevation, southwest wind 30 to 45 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph
overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning.
Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms through
the day. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Some thunderstorms may produce small
hail. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
West wind around 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.
Snow level 2000 feet falling to 1000 feet overnight. Lows 20 to
30.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.
Snow level 1000 feet in the morning. Highs 36 to 51.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Highs
37 to 52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 21 to
31.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 51.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows
29 to 39. Highs 41 to 56.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 45 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 44 28 44 / 100 100 70
$$
CAZ112-270330-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to 56. In the
valleys, southeast wind up to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to
35 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind up to
25 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers through
the night. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail
overnight. Lows 35 to 45. In the valleys, west wind 20 to 35 mph.
At higher elevation, southwest wind 30 to 45 mph becoming west 20
to 35 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs
43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 31 to
41.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to
47. Highs 44 to 58.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 52 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 50 37 48 / 100 100 70
$$
CAZ113-270330-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level
2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.
Highs 43 to 53. In the valleys, southeast wind up to 20 mph
increasing to south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. At higher
elevation, south wind up to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain
showers through the night. Snow showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms overnight. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce
small hail overnight. Snow level 3000 feet overnight. Snow
accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 32 to 42. In the valleys, west
wind 20 to 35 mph. At higher elevation, southwest wind 30 to
45 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning.
Chance of snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through
the day. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow
accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 42 to 52. West wind around
20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers,
thunderstorms and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet.
Lows 27 to 37.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 28 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 53.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 34 to
44. Highs 43 to 57.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 51 35 50 / 100 100 60
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather