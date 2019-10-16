CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 15, 2019

988 FPUS56 KEKA 161000

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-170100-

Coastal Del Norte-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to

63. South wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

44 to 54. South wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 64.

South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 53 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 72. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 58 47 55 / 100 90 30

Klamath 62 48 59 / 100 90 30

CAZ102-170100-

Del Norte Interior-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

53 to 68. South wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to

64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 51 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 68 46 64 / 100 100 40

CAZ103-170100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 70. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 42 to 52. South wind around 10 mph shifting to

the west overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the day. Highs 56 to 66. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 52. South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 66. South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 73. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 46 59 / 100 90 20

Arcata 65 46 62 / 100 90 20

Eureka 64 46 61 / 100 90 20

Fortuna 65 46 61 / 90 90 20

CAZ104-170100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning. Slight chance of

rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 71.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

54 to 68. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 69. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Rain. Highs 53 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 67 48 64 / 80 90 10

CAZ105-170100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 70. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 73 48 66 / 90 100 30

Hoopa 73 46 66 / 90 100 20

Willow Creek 73 45 66 / 90 100 20

CAZ106-170100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Rain. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 70 44 66 / 70 90 10

CAZ107-170100-

Northern Trinity-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers and snow

showers likely overnight. Snow level 6500 feet overnight. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Rain and snow showers. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 71 40 62 / 40 90 10

Weaverville 74 38 65 / 40 90 10

CAZ108-170100-

Southern Trinity-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 72 37 62 / 40 90 10

Ruth 68 36 60 / 40 90 10

CAZ109-170100-

Mendocino Coast-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 72. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of

rain showers overnight. Lows 44 to 54. South wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 72. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 57 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 48 60 / 40 80 0

Point Arena 62 50 60 / 20 80 0

CAZ110-170100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 68 45 64 / 60 90 10

Laytonville 69 44 64 / 40 90 10

Willits 69 40 64 / 20 90 0

CAZ111-170100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 72 40 65 / 30 90 0

CAZ112-170100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 61 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 86. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 72 48 68 / 10 70 0

CAZ113-170100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

showers overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 59 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 74 47 69 / 10 70 0

