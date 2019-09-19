CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2019

_____

256 FPUS56 KEKA 191044

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

344 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-200145-

Coastal Del Norte-

344 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 61 to 71. North wind around 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 76.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 63 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 78. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 65 53 66 / 0 0 0

Klamath 67 51 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-200145-

Del Norte Interior-

344 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 78 49 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-200145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

344 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 74. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 76. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 78. North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 67 51 68 / 0 0 0

Arcata 69 51 70 / 0 0 0

Eureka 68 52 69 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 68 51 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-200145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

344 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

79. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

86. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 73 50 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-200145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

344 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 79 49 85 / 10 0 0

Hoopa 79 49 86 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 78 49 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-200145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

344 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs

72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 77 47 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-200145-

Northern Trinity-

344 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 44 to

54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 71 41 77 / 10 0 0

Weaverville 77 39 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-200145-

Southern Trinity-

344 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

73 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 74 38 82 / 0 0 0

Ruth 72 38 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-200145-

Mendocino Coast-

344 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 50 68 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 54 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-200145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

344 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 49 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 74 48 81 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 75 47 82 / 0 0 0

Willits 73 44 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-200145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

344 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 76 44 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-200145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

344 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 53 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 76 51 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-200145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

344 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 54 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 79 51 88 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather