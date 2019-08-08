CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

217 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ101-091230-

Coastal Del Norte-

217 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

72. Light winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Slight chance of rain showers through the night.

Slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows 49 to 59.

Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 58 to 68. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

58 to 72. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

63 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 62 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 62 55 60 / 0 0 20 20

Klamath 54 66 55 63 / 0 0 30 30

CAZ102-091230-

Del Norte Interior-

217 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the evening. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 51 83 53 78 / 0 0 30 40

CAZ103-091230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

217 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Slight

chance of thunderstorms through the night. Chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 51 to 61. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

south overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

62 to 77. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 53 66 56 62 / 0 10 30 20

Arcata 53 68 56 64 / 0 10 30 20

Eureka 55 69 58 65 / 0 20 30 20

Fortuna 53 70 56 65 / 0 10 50 20

CAZ104-091230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

217 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

68 to 83. North wind around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Slight

chance of thunderstorms through the night. Rain showers likely

overnight. Lows 51 to 61. South wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 79. Southwest wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 51 77 54 75 / 0 10 60 30

CAZ105-091230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

217 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the evening. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 56 86 56 78 / 0 40 50 50

Hoopa 53 86 54 79 / 0 40 50 40

Willow Creek 55 86 56 79 / 0 20 50 50

CAZ106-091230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

217 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 51 81 53 77 / 0 10 50 30

CAZ107-091230-

Northern Trinity-

217 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the evening. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 55 84 52 74 / 0 40 60 50

Weaverville 50 89 48 79 / 0 50 50 40

CAZ108-091230-

Southern Trinity-

217 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 47 84 45 75 / 0 40 50 40

Ruth 44 80 43 73 / 0 20 50 40

CAZ109-091230-

Mendocino Coast-

217 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

through the night. Chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 51 to

61. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 78. West wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

69 to 84. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 51 63 54 61 / 0 10 50 20

Point Arena 53 63 55 60 / 0 10 40 20

CAZ110-091230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

217 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 51 78 54 74 / 0 10 50 30

Laytonville 51 79 53 74 / 0 10 30 30

Willits 48 76 50 73 / 0 10 30 20

CAZ111-091230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

217 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

82 to 97.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 55 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 51 81 51 75 / 0 10 20 20

CAZ112-091230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

217 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 51 79 53 76 / 0 10 30 20

CAZ113-091230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

217 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 55 84 58 80 / 0 10 20 20

