CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Tuesday, May 17, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Alturas;Sunny;55;N;3;39% Arcata;Sunny;56;NW;6;78% Auburn;Sunny;70;WNW;3;49% Avalon;Cloudy;58;ESE;4;85% Bakersfield;Sunny;75;W;4;32% Beale AFB;Sunny;70;SW;6;49% Big Bear City;Sunny;68;W;5;10% Bishop;Sunny;79;NNE;5;10% Blue Canyon;Sunny;63;N;5;22% Blythe;Sunny;92;SSW;7;17% Burbank;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;3;66% Camarillo;Partly sunny;64;N;4;62% Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;59;SSW;8;88% Campo;Sunny;73;WSW;7;36% Carlsbad;Cloudy;62;SW;7;72% Chico;Sunny;72;Calm;0;37% China Lake;Sunny;87;ENE;3;13% Chino;Cloudy;64;WSW;3;76% Concord;Sunny;65;S;8;50% Corona;Cloudy;64;WSW;3;74% Crescent City;Sunny;52;NNW;6;76% Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;80;W;21;15% Edwards AFB;Sunny;78;WNW;6;16% El Centro;Sunny;88;Calm;0;23% Eureka;Sunny;55;NW;6;81% Fairfield;Sunny;70;SW;5;46% Fresno;Sunny;69;NW;8;46% Fullerton;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;69% Hanford;Sunny;74;WNW;5;37% Hawthorne;Cloudy;63;SSE;6;69% Hayward;Sunny;62;SW;4;64% Imperial;Sunny;88;Calm;0;23% Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;13;72% Lancaster;Sunny;82;W;6;15% Lemoore Nas;Sunny;71;N;8;37% Lincoln;Sunny;72;S;2;46% Livermore;Sunny;65;WSW;4;55% Lompoc;Sunny;59;NW;12;66% Long Beach;Cloudy;60;S;8;77% Los Alamitos;Cloudy;60;S;8;77% Los Angeles;Cloudy;63;S;3;69% Los Angeles Downtown;Cloudy;63;S;3;69% Madera;Sunny;72;WNW;6;45% Mammoth;Sunny;59;N;2;45% Marysville;Sunny;70;WNW;3;41% Mather AFB;Sunny;70;Calm;0;45% Merced;Sunny;69;NNW;10;41% Merced (airport);Sunny;69;NNW;10;41% Miramar Mcas;Cloudy;60;N;3;74% Modesto;Sunny;67;NNW;15;46% Moffett Nas;Sunny;63;NNE;5;55% Mojave;Sunny;79;WNW;18;14% Montague;Sunny;58;NNE;5;50% Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;56;W;10;66% Mount Shasta;Sunny;60;Calm;5;49% Napa County;Sunny;61;WSW;6;62% Needles;Sunny;92;SSE;5;12% North Island;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;10;69% Oakland;Sunny;63;SSW;4;67% Oceanside;Cloudy;62;SW;7;72% Ontario;Cloudy;64;WSW;3;76% Oroville;Sunny;73;WSW;3;48% Oxnard;Sunny;60;W;7;80% Palm Springs;Sunny;87;Calm;0;18% Palmdale;Sunny;77;WNW;16;16% Paso Robles;Sunny;60;NNW;8;53% Point Mugu;Partly sunny;62;N;6;67% Porterville;Sunny;72;WSW;4;44% Ramona;Sunny;68;WSW;4;59% Redding;Sunny;77;N;9;27% Riverside;Cloudy;63;WSW;3;77% Riverside March;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;3;53% Sacramento;Sunny;70;NW;2;43% Sacramento International;Sunny;72;NNW;2;44% Salinas;Partly sunny;59;WNW;8;61% San Bernardino;Cloudy;61;W;3;72% San Carlos;Sunny;64;WSW;3;55% San Diego;Cloudy;60;SW;4;74% San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;64;N;7;62% San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy;62;S;7;69% San Francisco;Mostly sunny;61;SSW;4;64% San Jose;Sunny;61;Calm;0;57% San Luis Obispo;Sunny;62;NW;17;57% San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;59;NW;22;71% Sandberg;Sunny;63;W;9;27% Santa Ana;Cloudy;66;SW;3;68% Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;62;SSE;4;72% Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;55;WNW;12;77% Santa Monica;Cloudy;61;SSW;6;77% Santa Rosa;Sunny;63;Calm;0;55% Santa Ynez;Sunny;59;Calm;0;71% Santee;Partly sunny;64;N;5;63% South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;57;NE;3;29% Stockton;Sunny;70;NW;6;47% Thermal;Sunny;85;SE;10;25% Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;54;Calm;0;37% Twentynine Palms;Sunny;84;NE;4;15% Ukiah;Sunny;62;Calm;0;53% Vacaville;Sunny;73;N;3;45% Van Nuys;Cloudy;64;S;3;72% Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;55;N;22;76% Victorville;Sunny;77;W;16;16% Visalia;Sunny;69;N;7;46% Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;3;75% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather