weather

CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Tuesday, May 17, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;55;N;3;39%

Arcata;Sunny;56;NW;6;78%

Auburn;Sunny;70;WNW;3;49%

Avalon;Cloudy;58;ESE;4;85%

Bakersfield;Sunny;75;W;4;32%

Beale AFB;Sunny;70;SW;6;49%

Big Bear City;Sunny;68;W;5;10%

Bishop;Sunny;79;NNE;5;10%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;63;N;5;22%

Blythe;Sunny;92;SSW;7;17%

Burbank;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;3;66%

Camarillo;Partly sunny;64;N;4;62%

Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;59;SSW;8;88%

Campo;Sunny;73;WSW;7;36%

Carlsbad;Cloudy;62;SW;7;72%

Chico;Sunny;72;Calm;0;37%

China Lake;Sunny;87;ENE;3;13%

Chino;Cloudy;64;WSW;3;76%

Concord;Sunny;65;S;8;50%

Corona;Cloudy;64;WSW;3;74%

Crescent City;Sunny;52;NNW;6;76%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;80;W;21;15%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;78;WNW;6;16%

El Centro;Sunny;88;Calm;0;23%

Eureka;Sunny;55;NW;6;81%

Fairfield;Sunny;70;SW;5;46%

Fresno;Sunny;69;NW;8;46%

Fullerton;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;69%

Hanford;Sunny;74;WNW;5;37%

Hawthorne;Cloudy;63;SSE;6;69%

Hayward;Sunny;62;SW;4;64%

Imperial;Sunny;88;Calm;0;23%

Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;13;72%

Lancaster;Sunny;82;W;6;15%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;71;N;8;37%

Lincoln;Sunny;72;S;2;46%

Livermore;Sunny;65;WSW;4;55%

Lompoc;Sunny;59;NW;12;66%

Long Beach;Cloudy;60;S;8;77%

Los Alamitos;Cloudy;60;S;8;77%

Los Angeles;Cloudy;63;S;3;69%

Los Angeles Downtown;Cloudy;63;S;3;69%

Madera;Sunny;72;WNW;6;45%

Mammoth;Sunny;59;N;2;45%

Marysville;Sunny;70;WNW;3;41%

Mather AFB;Sunny;70;Calm;0;45%

Merced;Sunny;69;NNW;10;41%

Merced (airport);Sunny;69;NNW;10;41%

Miramar Mcas;Cloudy;60;N;3;74%

Modesto;Sunny;67;NNW;15;46%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;63;NNE;5;55%

Mojave;Sunny;79;WNW;18;14%

Montague;Sunny;58;NNE;5;50%

Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;56;W;10;66%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;60;Calm;5;49%

Napa County;Sunny;61;WSW;6;62%

Needles;Sunny;92;SSE;5;12%

North Island;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;10;69%

Oakland;Sunny;63;SSW;4;67%

Oceanside;Cloudy;62;SW;7;72%

Ontario;Cloudy;64;WSW;3;76%

Oroville;Sunny;73;WSW;3;48%

Oxnard;Sunny;60;W;7;80%

Palm Springs;Sunny;87;Calm;0;18%

Palmdale;Sunny;77;WNW;16;16%

Paso Robles;Sunny;60;NNW;8;53%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;62;N;6;67%

Porterville;Sunny;72;WSW;4;44%

Ramona;Sunny;68;WSW;4;59%

Redding;Sunny;77;N;9;27%

Riverside;Cloudy;63;WSW;3;77%

Riverside March;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;3;53%

Sacramento;Sunny;70;NW;2;43%

Sacramento International;Sunny;72;NNW;2;44%

Salinas;Partly sunny;59;WNW;8;61%

San Bernardino;Cloudy;61;W;3;72%

San Carlos;Sunny;64;WSW;3;55%

San Diego;Cloudy;60;SW;4;74%

San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;64;N;7;62%

San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy;62;S;7;69%

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;61;SSW;4;64%

San Jose;Sunny;61;Calm;0;57%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;62;NW;17;57%

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;59;NW;22;71%

Sandberg;Sunny;63;W;9;27%

Santa Ana;Cloudy;66;SW;3;68%

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;62;SSE;4;72%

Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;55;WNW;12;77%

Santa Monica;Cloudy;61;SSW;6;77%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;63;Calm;0;55%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;59;Calm;0;71%

Santee;Partly sunny;64;N;5;63%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;57;NE;3;29%

Stockton;Sunny;70;NW;6;47%

Thermal;Sunny;85;SE;10;25%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;54;Calm;0;37%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;84;NE;4;15%

Ukiah;Sunny;62;Calm;0;53%

Vacaville;Sunny;73;N;3;45%

Van Nuys;Cloudy;64;S;3;72%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;55;N;22;76%

Victorville;Sunny;77;W;16;16%

Visalia;Sunny;69;N;7;46%

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;3;75%

