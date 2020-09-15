CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Tuesday, September 15, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;36%

Arcata;Cloudy;64;SE;4;64%

Auburn;Sunny;81;Calm;0;22%

Avalon;Partly sunny;75;WNW;3;52%

Bakersfield;Sunny;84;WSW;3;44%

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;68;Calm;0;58%

Big Bear City;Sunny;70;W;6;19%

Bishop;Sunny;76;Calm;0;26%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;72;S;7;20%

Blythe;Mostly sunny;99;NNE;3;16%

Burbank;Sunny;75;Calm;0;33%

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;71;Calm;0;56%

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;74;WSW;4;49%

Campo;Sunny;92;SW;4;9%

Carlsbad;Sunny;65;Calm;0;75%

Chico;Sunny;68;Calm;0;39%

China Lake;Mostly sunny;80;N;6;17%

Chino;Sunny;90;S;2;32%

Concord;Sunny;67;N;6;67%

Corona;Sunny;76;WNW;3;51%

Crescent City;Hazy sunshine;68;ESE;3;62%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;81;W;14;19%

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;72;NE;3;24%

El Centro;Mostly sunny;91;W;6;20%

Eureka;Cloudy;63;SE;5;69%

Fairfield;Sunny;68;WSW;8;59%

Fresno;Mostly sunny;72;SSE;6;61%

Fullerton;Sunny;77;W;3;43%

Hanford;Sunny;73;Calm;0;56%

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;51%

Hayward;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;67%

Imperial;Mostly sunny;91;W;6;20%

Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;77;ENE;3;60%

Lancaster;Sunny;73;Calm;0;27%

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;79;N;3;38%

Lincoln;Sunny;70;WSW;3;52%

Livermore;Mostly cloudy;63;WSW;3;77%

Lompoc;Showers;55;WNW;3;93%

Long Beach;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;49%

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;49%

Los Angeles;Hazy sunshine;80;Calm;0;43%

Los Angeles Downtown;Hazy sunshine;80;Calm;0;43%

Madera;Mostly sunny;71;SW;5;58%

Mammoth;Cloudy;65;N;2;34%

Marysville;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;56%

Mather AFB;Sunny;74;SW;2;59%

Merced;Mostly cloudy;72;NNW;10;47%

Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;72;NNW;10;47%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;87;Calm;0;34%

Modesto;Sunny;70;NNW;9;56%

Moffett Nas;Cloudy;66;NW;3;75%

Mojave;Sunny;81;ENE;5;16%

Montague;Sunny;68;NNE;6;24%

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;62;Calm;0;79%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;67;Calm;0;43%

Napa County;Mostly sunny;61;Calm;0;77%

Needles;Sunny;91;Calm;0;15%

North Island;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;53%

Oakland;Partly sunny;65;SW;3;73%

Oceanside;Sunny;65;Calm;0;75%

Ontario;Sunny;90;S;2;32%

Oroville;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;49%

Oxnard;Partly sunny;65;W;7;77%

Palm Springs;Sunny;94;Calm;0;16%

Palmdale;Sunny;76;Calm;0;23%

Paso Robles;Sunny;65;Calm;0;50%

Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;69;NNW;3;62%

Porterville;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;3;55%

Ramona;Sunny;87;Calm;0;18%

Redding;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;35%

Riverside;Sunny;80;Calm;0;33%

Riverside March;Sunny;81;ESE;5;25%

Sacramento;Sunny;64;Calm;0;69%

Sacramento International;Sunny;66;NE;3;69%

Salinas;Sunny;61;Calm;0;75%

San Bernardino;Sunny;81;Calm;0;27%

San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;64;N;5;82%

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;53%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;83;SE;5;35%

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;83;Calm;0;39%

San Francisco;Partly sunny;65;SW;3;73%

San Jose;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;72%

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;59;SSW;3;84%

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;68;WNW;6;67%

Sandberg;Sunny;77;SSE;5;20%

Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;3;44%

Santa Barbara;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;3;67%

Santa Maria;Showers;60;NW;6;83%

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;72;SW;3;58%

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;57;N;3;93%

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;68;Calm;0;52%

Santee;Sunny;77;Calm;0;41%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;65;NE;6;39%

Stockton;Sunny;70;NW;6;63%

Thermal;Sunny;95;ESE;3;18%

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;52;Calm;0;43%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;92;ENE;4;14%

Ukiah;Sunny;64;Calm;0;55%

Vacaville;Sunny;70;Calm;0;43%

Van Nuys;Sunny;76;Calm;0;38%

Vandenberg AFB;Fog;56;N;3;98%

Victorville;Sunny;85;Calm;0;14%

Visalia;Mostly sunny;73;SSE;5;65%

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;77%

