CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Thursday, August 8, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Mostly sunny;76;N;5;22%
Arcata;Cloudy;64;WNW;2;86%
Auburn;Sunny;72;Calm;0;46%
Avalon;Mostly cloudy;67;W;5;70%
Bakersfield;Sunny;83;N;3;32%
Beale AFB;Sunny;73;S;15;51%
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;72;WSW;7;32%
Bishop;Partly sunny;83;N;6;26%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;69;S;13;44%
Blythe;Mostly sunny;97;ESE;3;32%
Burbank;Sunny;71;N;3;68%
Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;66;N;3;74%
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;72;W;3;76%
Campo;Sunny;86;S;7;26%
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;74;SW;6;63%
Chico;Mostly sunny;70;S;6;49%
China Lake;Mostly sunny;90;Calm;0;22%
Chino;Sunny;76;N;1;63%
Concord;Sunny;67;S;16;58%
Corona;Sunny;74;NW;3;70%
Crescent City;Partly sunny;63;WSW;5;80%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;90;WNW;6;13%
Edwards AFB;Sunny;85;SSE;5;17%
El Centro;Mostly sunny;98;NW;7;19%
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;63;WNW;2;81%
Fairfield;Sunny;68;SW;24;61%
Fresno;Sunny;75;WNW;6;38%
Fullerton;Partly sunny;73;SW;2;72%
Hanford;Sunny;78;WNW;6;35%
Hawthorne;Mostly cloudy;70;WNW;7;72%
Hayward;Mostly cloudy;62;WSW;9;77%
Imperial;Mostly sunny;98;NW;7;19%
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;70;W;7;75%
Lancaster;Sunny;88;N;5;12%
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;77;N;10;36%
Lincoln;Sunny;72;S;14;52%
Livermore;Sunny;67;WSW;10;58%
Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;89%
Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;68%
Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;68%
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;0;66%
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;0;66%
Madera;Sunny;76;W;9;39%
Mammoth;Sunny;73;ENE;3;29%
Marysville;Sunny;70;SSE;13;58%
Mather AFB;Sunny;72;S;10;56%
Merced;Sunny;75;NW;8;41%
Merced (airport);Sunny;75;NW;8;41%
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;78;NNW;5;55%
Modesto;Sunny;74;N;5;39%
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;70;NNE;7;54%
Mojave;Sunny;86;ESE;6;21%
Montague;Sunny;76;NW;3;41%
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;65;WNW;9;65%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;76;Calm;0;27%
Napa County;Sunny;65;SW;12;70%
Needles;Sunny;93;E;3;32%
North Island;Mostly sunny;72;N;5;70%
Oakland;Mostly cloudy;63;WSW;11;81%
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;74;SW;6;63%
Ontario;Sunny;76;N;1;63%
Oroville;Sunny;72;S;8;51%
Oxnard;Partly sunny;65;SW;9;75%
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;99;Calm;0;18%
Palmdale;Sunny;90;N;3;9%
Paso Robles;Sunny;65;NW;8;65%
Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;7;80%
Porterville;Sunny;81;SSE;5;38%
Ramona;Sunny;85;WNW;7;36%
Redding;Sunny;75;S;6;42%
Riverside;Sunny;76;W;5;59%
Riverside March;Sunny;80;Calm;0;46%
Sacramento;Sunny;68;SSW;10;65%
Sacramento International;Sunny;69;S;13;60%
Salinas;Mostly sunny;66;WNW;8;67%
San Bernardino;Sunny;79;Calm;0;50%
San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;12;67%
San Diego;Mostly sunny;72;N;5;70%
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;71;N;3;72%
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;0;63%
San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;61;W;12;79%
San Jose;Mostly sunny;68;Calm;0;58%
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;66;NW;10;62%
San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;63;W;10;75%
Sandberg;Sunny;78;SSW;9;18%
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;74;W;2;70%
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;64;N;6;80%
Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;63;N;6;77%
Santa Monica;Cloudy;67;SSW;6;84%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;63;N;6;75%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;68;SSW;3;59%
Santee;Sunny;73;Calm;0;64%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;72;S;6;28%
Stockton;Sunny;74;W;15;45%
Thermal;Sunny;102;NNW;8;15%
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;73;WSW;3;30%
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;91;W;2;26%
Ukiah;Sunny;66;N;7;60%
Vacaville;Sunny;70;SW;13;60%
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;59%
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;6;98%
Victorville;Sunny;86;Calm;0;19%
Visalia;Sunny;79;WNW;6;37%
Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;66;N;3;64%
_____
