Sep 08 T 27-27 Detroit 60,687-x
Sep 15 L 17-23 at Baltimore 70,126
Sep 22 L 20-38 Carolina 60,104
Sep 29 L 10-27 Seattle 60,500
Oct 06 W 26-23 at Cincinnati 46,012
Oct 13 W 34-33 Atlanta 60,140
Oct 20 W 27-21 at N.Y. Giants 73,577
Oct 27 L 9-31 at New Orleans 73,064
Oct 31 L 25-28 San Francisco 60,986
Nov 10 at Tampa Bay
Nov 17 at San Francisco
Dec 01 L.A. Rams
Dec 08 Pittsburgh
Dec 15 Cleveland
Dec 22 at Seattle
Dec 29 at L.A. Rams

___

ATLANTA FALCONS
WON 1, LOST 7
Sep 08 L 12-28 at Minnesota 66,714
Sep 15 W 24-20 Philadelphia 72,443
Sep 22 L 24-27 at Indianapolis 60,295
Sep 29 L 10-24 Tennessee 72,108
Oct 06 L 32-53 at Houston 71,787
Oct 13 L 33-34 at Arizona 60,140
Oct 20 L 10-37 L.A. Rams 71,856
Oct 27 L 20-27 Seattle 71,483
Nov 10 at New Orleans
Nov 17 at Carolina
Nov 24 Tampa Bay
Nov 28 New Orleans
Dec 08 Carolina
Dec 15 at San Francisco
Dec 22 Jacksonville
Dec 29 at Tampa Bay

___

CAROLINA PANTHERS
WON 4, LOST 3
Sep 08 L 27-30 L.A. Rams 72,005
Sep 12 L 14-20 Tampa Bay 71,101
Sep 22 W 38-20 at Arizona 60,104
Sep 29 W 16-10 at Houston 71,699
Oct 06 W 34-27 Jacksonville 72,762
Oct 13 W 37-26 at Tampa Bay 60,087
Oct 27 L 13-51 at San Francisco 69,083
Nov 03 Tennessee
Nov 10 at Green Bay
Nov 17 Atlanta
Nov 24 at New Orleans
Dec 01 Washington
Dec 08 at Atlanta
Dec 15 Seattle
Dec 22 at Indianapolis
Dec 29 New Orleans

___

CHICAGO BEARS
WON 3, LOST 4
Sep 05 L 3-10 Green Bay 62,435
Sep 15 W 16-14 at Denver 76,885
Sep 23 W 31-15 at Washington 67,327
Sep 29 W 16- 6 Minnesota 62,131
Oct 06 L 21-24 at Oakland 60,463
Oct 20 L 25-36 New Orleans 62,306
Oct 27 L 16-17 L.A. Chargers 61,632
Nov 03 at Philadelphia
Nov 10 Detroit
Nov 17 at L.A. Rams
Nov 24 N.Y. Giants
Nov 28 at Detroit
Dec 05 Dallas
Dec 15 at Green Bay
Dec 22 Kansas City
Dec 29 at Minnesota

___

DALLAS COWBOYS
WON 4, LOST 3
Sep 08 W 35-17 N.Y. Giants 90,353
Sep 15 W 31-21 at Washington 75,128
Sep 22 W 31- 6 Miami 90,127
Sep 29 L 10-12 at New Orleans 73,086
Oct 06 L 24-34 Green Bay 93,024
Oct 13 L 22-24 at N.Y. Jets 78,523
Oct 20 W 37-10 Philadelphia 91,213
Nov 04 at N.Y. Giants
Nov 10 Minnesota
Nov 17 at Detroit
Nov 24 at New England
Nov 28 Buffalo
Dec 05 at Chicago
Dec 15 L.A. Rams
Dec 22 at Philadelphia
Dec 29 Washington

___

DETROIT LIONS
WON 3, LOST 3, TIED 1
Sep 08 T 27-27 at Arizona 60,687-x
Sep 15 W 13-10 L.A. Chargers 60,158
Sep 22 W 27-24 at Philadelphia 69,796
Sep 29 L 30-34 Kansas City 65,188
Oct 14 L 22-23 at Green Bay 76,947
Oct 20 L 30-42 Minnesota 60,314
Oct 27 W 31-26 N.Y. Giants 58,509
Nov 03 at Oakland
Nov 10 at Chicago
Nov 17 Dallas
Nov 24 at Washington
Nov 28 Chicago
Dec 08 at Minnesota
Dec 15 Tampa Bay
Dec 22 at Denver
Dec 29 Green Bay

___

GREEN BAY PACKERS
WON 7, LOST 1
Sep 05 W 10- 3 at Chicago 62,435
Sep 15 W 21-16 Minnesota 78,416
Sep 22 W 27-16 Denver 78,078
Sep 26 L 27-34 Philadelphia 77,509
Oct 06 W 34-24 at Dallas 93,024
Oct 14 W 23-22 Detroit 76,947
Oct 20 W 42-24 Oakland 78,160
Oct 27 W 31-24 at Kansas City 73,558
Nov 03 at L.A. Chargers
Nov 10 Carolina
Nov 24 at San Francisco
Dec 01 at N.Y. Giants
Dec 08 Washington
Dec 15 Chicago
Dec 23 at Minnesota
Dec 29 at Detroit

___

LOS ANGELES RAMS
WON 5, LOST 3
Sep 08 W 30-27 at Carolina 72,005
Sep 15 W 27- 9 New Orleans 71,460
Sep 22 W 20-13 at Cleveland 67,431
Sep 29 L 40-55 Tampa Bay 68,117
Oct 03 L 29-30 at Seattle 68,988
Oct 13 L 7-20 San Francisco 75,695
Oct 20 W 37-10 at Atlanta 71,856
Oct 27 W 24-10 Cincinnati 83,720
Nov 10 at Pittsburgh
Nov 17 Chicago
Nov 25 Baltimore
Dec 01 at Arizona
Dec 08 Seattle
Dec 15 at Dallas
Dec 22 at San Francisco
Dec 29 Arizona

___

MINNESOTA VIKINGS
WON 6, LOST 2
Sep 08 W 28-12 Atlanta 66,714
Sep 15 L 16-21 at Green Bay 78,416
Sep 22 W 34-14 Oakland 66,738
Sep 29 L 6-16 at Chicago 62,131
Oct 06 W 28-10 at N.Y. Giants 75,041
Oct 13 W 38-20 Philadelphia 66,837
Oct 20 W 42-30 at Detroit 60,314
Oct 24 W 19- 9 Washington 66,776
Nov 03 at Kansas City
Nov 10 at Dallas
Nov 17 Denver
Dec 02 at Seattle
Dec 08 Detroit
Dec 15 at L.A. Chargers
Dec 23 Green Bay
Dec 29 Chicago

___

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
WON 7, LOST 1
Sep 09 W 30-28 Houston 73,039
Sep 15 L 9-27 at L.A. Rams 71,460
Sep 22 W 33-27 at Seattle 69,005
Sep 29 W 12-10 Dallas 73,086
Oct 06 W 31-24 Tampa Bay 73,029
Oct 13 W 13- 6 at Jacksonville 64,341
Oct 20 W 36-25 at Chicago 62,306
Oct 27 W 31- 9 Arizona 73,064
Nov 10 Atlanta
Nov 17 at Tampa Bay
Nov 24 Carolina
Nov 28 at Atlanta
Dec 08 San Francisco
Dec 16 Indianapolis
Dec 22 at Tennessee
Dec 29 at Carolina

___

NEW YORK GIANTS
WON 2, LOST 6
Sep 08 L 17-35 at Dallas 90,353
Sep 15 L 14-28 Buffalo 74,569
Sep 22 W 32-31 at Tampa Bay 55,070
Sep 29 W 24- 3 Washington 74,149
Oct 06 L 10-28 Minnesota 75,041
Oct 10 L 14-35 at New England 65,878
Oct 20 L 21-27 Arizona 73,577
Oct 27 L 26-31 at Detroit 58,509
Nov 04 Dallas
Nov 10 at N.Y. Jets
Nov 24 at Chicago
Dec 01 Green Bay
Dec 09 at Philadelphia
Dec 15 Miami
Dec 22 at Washington
Dec 29 Philadelphia

___

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
WON 4, LOST 4
Sep 08 W 32-27 Washington 69,696
Sep 15 L 20-24 at Atlanta 72,443
Sep 22 L 24-27 Detroit 69,796
Sep 26 W 34-27 at Green Bay 77,509
Oct 06 W 31- 6 N.Y. Jets 69,796
Oct 13 L 20-38 at Minnesota 66,837
Oct 20 L 10-37 at Dallas 91,213
Oct 27 W 31-13 at Buffalo 69,435
Nov 03 Chicago
Nov 17 New England
Nov 24 Seattle
Dec 01 at Miami
Dec 09 N.Y. Giants
Dec 15 at Washington
Dec 22 Dallas
Dec 29 at N.Y. Giants

___

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
WON 8, LOST 0
Sep 08 W 31-17 at Tampa Bay 55,976
Sep 15 W 41-17 at Cincinnati 50,666
Sep 22 W 24-20 Pittsburgh 69,439
Oct 07 W 31- 3 Cleveland 70,585
Oct 13 W 20- 7 at L.A. Rams 75,695
Oct 20 W 9- 0 at Washington 61,459
Oct 27 W 51-13 Carolina 69,083
Oct 31 W 28-25 at Arizona 60,986
Nov 11 Seattle
Nov 17 Arizona
Nov 24 Green Bay
Dec 01 at Baltimore
Dec 08 at New Orleans
Dec 15 Atlanta
Dec 22 L.A. Rams
Dec 29 at Seattle

___

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
WON 6, LOST 2
Sep 08 W 21-20 Cincinnati 68,710
Sep 15 W 28-26 at Pittsburgh 65,063
Sep 22 L 27-33 New Orleans 69,005
Sep 29 W 27-10 at Arizona 60,500
Oct 03 W 30-29 L.A. Rams 68,988
Oct 13 W 32-28 at Cleveland 67,431
Oct 20 L 16-30 Baltimore 69,012
Oct 27 W 27-20 at Atlanta 71,483
Nov 03 Tampa Bay
Nov 11 at San Francisco
Nov 24 at Philadelphia
Dec 02 Minnesota
Dec 08 at L.A. Rams
Dec 15 at Carolina
Dec 22 Arizona
Dec 29 San Francisco

___

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
WON 2, LOST 5
Sep 08 L 17-31 San Francisco 55,976
Sep 12 W 20-14 at Carolina 71,101
Sep 22 L 31-32 N.Y. Giants 55,070
Sep 29 W 55-40 at L.A. Rams 68,117
Oct 06 L 24-31 at New Orleans 73,029
Oct 13 L 26-37 Carolina 60,087
Oct 27 L 23-27 at Tennessee 62,073
Nov 03 at Seattle
Nov 10 Arizona
Nov 17 New Orleans
Nov 24 at Atlanta
Dec 01 at Jacksonville
Dec 08 Indianapolis
Dec 15 at Detroit
Dec 22 Houston
Dec 29 Atlanta

___

WASHINGTON REDSKINS
WON 1, LOST 7
Sep 08 L 27-32 at Philadelphia 69,696
Sep 15 L 21-31 Dallas 75,128
Sep 23 L 15-31 Chicago 67,327
Sep 29 L 3-24 at N.Y. Giants 74,149
Oct 06 L 7-33 New England 76,483
Oct 13 W 17-16 at Miami 59,808
Oct 20 L 0- 9 San Francisco 61,459
Oct 24 L 9-19 at Minnesota 66,776
Nov 03 at Buffalo
Nov 17 N.Y. Jets
Nov 24 Detroit
Dec 01 at Carolina
Dec 08 at Green Bay
Dec 15 Philadelphia
Dec 22 N.Y. Giants
Dec 29 at Dallas

___