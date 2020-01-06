FG FT Reb
ST. JOHN'S Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Figueroa 28 6-16 4-6 2-3 1 3 17
Rutherford 25 0-7 5-6 0-3 1 4 5
Champagnie 24 2-5 0-0 1-6 1 5 4
Earlington 23 6-11 0-0 3-6 0 5 12
Heron 22 5-11 1-2 1-2 0 1 11
Dunn 21 2-9 4-4 0-1 4 1 8
Williams 20 2-5 1-3 0-4 1 2 5
Caraher 16 0-3 2-2 0-1 2 1 2
Roberts 11 1-2 0-4 1-2 1 1 2
Sears 8 0-0 1-2 0-2 0 0 1
Steere 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 24-69 18-29 8-30 11 24 67

Percentages: FG .348, FT .621.

3-Point Goals: 1-16, .063 (Figueroa 1-5, Dunn 0-1, Earlington 0-1, Williams 0-1, Caraher 0-2, Rutherford 0-2, Heron 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Champagnie).

Turnovers: 7 (Figueroa 2, Champagnie, Heron, Rutherford, Sears, Williams).

Steals: 12 (Rutherford 3, Champagnie 2, Earlington 2, Figueroa 2, Caraher, Roberts, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
XAVIER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Marshall 38 6-14 5-6 2-8 3 4 20
Goodin 32 1-8 6-6 0-2 5 3 8
James 26 1-4 4-7 1-8 2 1 6
Scruggs 26 4-9 4-7 0-4 2 4 14
Jones 25 5-8 2-5 4-12 0 3 12
Tandy 22 4-6 0-0 0-2 2 2 12
Freemantle 15 1-1 1-3 2-4 0 1 3
Carter 14 0-2 0-0 2-5 1 3 0
Moore 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-52 22-34 11-45 15 21 75

Percentages: FG .423, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Tandy 4-6, Marshall 3-6, Scruggs 2-4, Carter 0-2, James 0-3, Goodin 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 2, James, Marshall).

Turnovers: 19 (Marshall 8, Carter 2, Moore 2, Scruggs 2, Tandy 2, Goodin, James, Jones).

Steals: 1 (Marshall).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. John's 32 35 67
Xavier 34 41 75

.