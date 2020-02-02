Recommended Video:

St. Louis 0 0 2 2
Winnipeg 1 2 2 5

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Roslovic 10 (Niku), 18:44.

Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Roslovic 11 (Scheifele, Kulikov), 17:05. 3, Winnipeg, Copp 8 (Niku, Roslovic), 19:45.

Third Period_4, St. Louis, Schenn 18 (Thomas, Schwartz), 13:20. 5, St. Louis, O'Reilly 10 (Bouwmeester, Sanford), 15:50. 6, Winnipeg, Wheeler 16 (Connor, Scheifele), 18:29 (en). 7, Winnipeg, Laine 19 (Ehlers, Wheeler), 19:39 (en).

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 14-14-12_40. Winnipeg 12-14-7_33.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 2; Winnipeg 0 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 23-9-5 (31 shots-28 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 22-16-4 (40-38).

A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:26.

Referees_Chris Lee, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Derek Nansen.