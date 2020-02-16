https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/West-Virginia-67-Texas-Tech-60-15059887.php
West Virginia 67, Texas Tech 60
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEST VIRGINIA (15-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Niblack
|34
|6-14
|3-4
|5-12
|1
|3
|15
|Ejiofor
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Martin
|40
|5-13
|8-8
|2-9
|3
|0
|20
|Rudd
|33
|2-7
|2-2
|1-3
|3
|1
|7
|Smith
|38
|5-15
|1-4
|0-1
|4
|1
|13
|Martinez
|20
|3-6
|0-4
|3-10
|0
|1
|6
|Norris
|17
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|0
|Deans
|9
|2-3
|2-3
|0-3
|1
|4
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-62
|16-25
|12-42
|12
|13
|67
Percentages: FG 37.097, FT .640.
3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Martin 2-4, Smith 2-6, Rudd 1-3)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Niblack 1, Smith 1, Martinez 1, Norris 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Rudd 4, Ejiofor 2, Smith 2, Niblack 1, Martin 1, Martinez 1, Norris 1, 1)
Steals: 7 (Niblack 3, Martin 2, Rudd 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS TECH (15-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brewer
|39
|5-16
|2-2
|4-13
|0
|4
|12
|Gordon
|11
|0-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|0
|Adams
|29
|6-15
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|3
|15
|Carr
|30
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|4
|8
|Goodson
|39
|3-6
|0-0
|3-8
|3
|5
|7
|Dillard
|8
|0-2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|1
|Johnson
|14
|2-6
|1-1
|1-1
|2
|3
|5
|Tucker
|30
|4-11
|2-2
|2-5
|2
|1
|12
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-68
|7-8
|10-34
|12
|22
|60
Percentages: FG 33.824, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Adams 2-10, Carr 2-6, Tucker 2-6, Goodson 1-2, Gordon 0-3, Dillard 0-1, Johnson 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Brewer 4, Adams 1, Dillard 1, Tucker 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Brewer 3, Goodson 3, Johnson 3, Adams 2, Carr 2)
Steals: 6 (Goodson 2, Adams 1, Carr 1, Johnson 1, Tucker 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Texas Tech
|15
|14
|19
|12
|—
|60
|West Virginia
|18
|15
|17
|17
|—
|67
A_2,617
Officials_Josh Howell, Maj Forsberg, Laura Morris
