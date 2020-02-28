Recommended Video:

Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Beal 50 35.8 513-1123 .457 135-406 343-405 .847 1504 30.1
Bertans 47 29.4 227-523 .434 167-397 85-98 .867 706 15.0
Hachimura 34 29.3 194-398 .487 17-63 67-82 .817 472 13.9
McRae 29 22.6 133-317 .420 40-106 64-83 .771 370 12.8
Bryant 32 24.5 160-271 .590 15-45 58-79 .734 393 12.3
Thomas 40 23.1 174-426 .408 78-189 62-76 .816 488 12.2
Napier 8 21.6 30-68 .441 13-35 13-15 .867 86 10.8
Smith 57 26.4 252-561 .449 54-149 46-68 .676 604 10.6
Wagner 30 20.0 118-206 .573 23-65 56-70 .800 315 10.5
Brown 54 25.3 211-459 .460 42-128 76-101 .752 540 10.0
Mahinmi 37 21.5 103-204 .505 5-26 70-113 .619 281 7.6
Pasecniks 20 18.5 54-102 .529 0-2 31-50 .620 139 7.0
Miles 10 16.1 19-59 .322 11-35 15-20 .750 64 6.4
Mathews 16 12.6 23-50 .460 18-42 29-32 .906 93 5.8
Je.Robinson 7 17.6 15-41 .366 6-17 3-4 .750 39 5.6
Bonga 52 17.8 88-168 .524 19-48 46-58 .793 241 4.6
Payton II 24 17.0 44-108 .407 12-41 4-8 .500 104 4.3
Schofield 26 11.2 30-75 .400 14-47 9-13 .692 83 3.2
Williams 11 12.3 16-25 .640 0-2 3-5 .600 35 3.2
Chiozza 10 12.3 10-34 .294 7-16 0-0 .000 27 2.7
Ju.Robinson 9 5.4 5-12 .417 3-5 0-0 .000 13 1.4
TEAM 57 241.3 2419-5230 .463 679-1864 1080-1380 .783 6597 115.7
OPPONENTS 57 241.3 2480-5091 .487 713-1913 1161-1505 .771 6834 119.9

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Beal 48 170 218 4.4 298 6.0 114 1 56 172 19
Bertans 33 185 218 4.6 84 1.8 117 0 34 49 30
Hachimura 51 151 202 5.9 55 1.6 75 0 26 34 5
McRae 17 87 104 3.6 82 2.8 61 0 19 38 15
Bryant 67 165 232 7.2 64 2.0 73 0 11 42 28
Thomas 11 57 68 1.7 146 3.7 77 2 13 77 6
Napier 4 12 16 2.0 35 4.4 16 0 13 16 1
Smith 27 152 179 3.1 273 4.8 80 0 50 73 23
Wagner 39 130 169 5.6 41 1.4 111 1 18 50 16
Brown 58 233 291 5.4 123 2.3 101 0 72 56 5
Mahinmi 77 136 213 5.8 49 1.3 111 0 30 45 43
Pasecniks 37 57 94 4.7 17 .9 58 0 8 22 10
Miles 4 8 12 1.2 12 1.2 14 0 10 4 4
Mathews 6 17 23 1.4 10 .6 26 0 3 7 1
Je.Robinson 1 25 26 3.7 9 1.3 14 0 3 3 1
Bonga 57 118 175 3.4 55 1.1 122 0 34 37 19
Payton II 25 48 73 3.0 45 1.9 48 0 32 19 7
Schofield 6 28 34 1.3 14 .5 41 0 8 7 3
Williams 15 28 43 3.9 6 .5 11 0 1 4 6
Chiozza 0 15 15 1.5 28 2.8 12 0 10 9 2
Ju.Robinson 1 4 5 .6 7 .8 2 0 0 3 1
TEAM 584 1826 2410 42.3 1453 25.5 1284 4 451 801 245
OPPONENTS 613 2036 2649 46.5 1447 25.4 1262 2 421 916 283