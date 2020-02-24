https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Washington-Wizards-Stax-15079584.php
Washington Wizards Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|48
|35.6
|483-1066
|.453
|123-384
|330-391
|.844
|1419
|29.6
|Bertans
|46
|29.4
|222-510
|.435
|163-386
|85-98
|.867
|692
|15.0
|Hachimura
|32
|28.8
|184-376
|.489
|14-59
|61-73
|.836
|443
|13.8
|McRae
|29
|22.6
|133-317
|.420
|40-106
|64-83
|.771
|370
|12.8
|Bryant
|31
|24.8
|157-266
|.590
|15-44
|56-77
|.727
|385
|12.4
|Thomas
|40
|23.1
|174-426
|.408
|78-189
|62-76
|.816
|488
|12.2
|Wagner
|28
|19.9
|116-202
|.574
|23-65
|48-60
|.800
|303
|10.8
|Smith
|55
|26.5
|245-541
|.453
|51-143
|45-67
|.672
|586
|10.7
|Brown
|52
|25.6
|206-446
|.462
|41-122
|76-101
|.752
|529
|10.2
|Napier
|6
|18.8
|16-36
|.444
|9-22
|9-10
|.900
|50
|8.3
|Mahinmi
|35
|21.4
|97-194
|.500
|5-24
|68-107
|.636
|267
|7.6
|Pasecniks
|20
|18.5
|54-102
|.529
|0-2
|31-50
|.620
|139
|7.0
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Mathews
|16
|12.6
|23-50
|.460
|18-42
|29-32
|.906
|93
|5.8
|Je.Robinson
|5
|17.0
|10-28
|.357
|4-11
|1-2
|.500
|25
|5.0
|Bonga
|50
|17.7
|87-163
|.534
|18-45
|46-58
|.793
|238
|4.8
|Payton II
|24
|17.0
|44-108
|.407
|12-41
|4-8
|.500
|104
|4.3
|Schofield
|26
|11.2
|30-75
|.400
|14-47
|9-13
|.692
|83
|3.2
|Williams
|11
|12.3
|16-25
|.640
|0-2
|3-5
|.600
|35
|3.2
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Ju.Robinson
|9
|5.4
|5-12
|.417
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|13
|1.4
|TEAM
|55
|240.9
|2331-5036
|.463
|649-1790
|1042-1331
|.783
|6353
|115.5
|OPPONENTS
|55
|240.9
|2395-4918
|.487
|686-1840
|1115-1443
|.773
|6591
|119.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|47
|164
|211
|4.4
|290
|6.0
|108
|1
|53
|161
|19
|Bertans
|33
|182
|215
|4.7
|82
|1.8
|116
|0
|33
|48
|30
|Hachimura
|49
|145
|194
|6.1
|53
|1.7
|71
|0
|25
|31
|5
|McRae
|17
|87
|104
|3.6
|82
|2.8
|61
|0
|19
|38
|15
|Bryant
|65
|160
|225
|7.3
|64
|2.1
|70
|0
|11
|41
|28
|Thomas
|11
|57
|68
|1.7
|146
|3.7
|77
|2
|13
|77
|6
|Wagner
|37
|119
|156
|5.6
|36
|1.3
|100
|1
|18
|50
|16
|Smith
|27
|149
|176
|3.2
|261
|4.7
|78
|0
|48
|69
|23
|Brown
|58
|229
|287
|5.5
|121
|2.3
|97
|0
|71
|55
|5
|Napier
|3
|8
|11
|1.8
|23
|3.8
|8
|0
|9
|12
|1
|Mahinmi
|74
|131
|205
|5.9
|47
|1.3
|105
|0
|27
|45
|43
|Pasecniks
|37
|57
|94
|4.7
|17
|.9
|58
|0
|8
|22
|10
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Mathews
|6
|17
|23
|1.4
|10
|.6
|26
|0
|3
|7
|1
|Je.Robinson
|1
|18
|19
|3.8
|6
|1.2
|12
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Bonga
|53
|107
|160
|3.2
|54
|1.1
|116
|0
|33
|35
|18
|Payton II
|25
|48
|73
|3.0
|45
|1.9
|48
|0
|32
|19
|7
|Schofield
|6
|28
|34
|1.3
|14
|.5
|41
|0
|8
|7
|3
|Williams
|15
|28
|43
|3.9
|6
|.5
|11
|0
|1
|4
|6
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Ju.Robinson
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|7
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|TEAM
|569
|1761
|2330
|42.4
|1404
|25.5
|1231
|4
|434
|773
|243
|OPPONENTS
|594
|1954
|2548
|46.3
|1406
|25.6
|1210
|2
|407
|877
|278
