AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Beal 48 35.6 483-1066 .453 123-384 330-391 .844 1419 29.6
Bertans 46 29.4 222-510 .435 163-386 85-98 .867 692 15.0
Hachimura 32 28.8 184-376 .489 14-59 61-73 .836 443 13.8
McRae 29 22.6 133-317 .420 40-106 64-83 .771 370 12.8
Bryant 31 24.8 157-266 .590 15-44 56-77 .727 385 12.4
Thomas 40 23.1 174-426 .408 78-189 62-76 .816 488 12.2
Wagner 28 19.9 116-202 .574 23-65 48-60 .800 303 10.8
Smith 55 26.5 245-541 .453 51-143 45-67 .672 586 10.7
Brown 52 25.6 206-446 .462 41-122 76-101 .752 529 10.2
Napier 6 18.8 16-36 .444 9-22 9-10 .900 50 8.3
Mahinmi 35 21.4 97-194 .500 5-24 68-107 .636 267 7.6
Pasecniks 20 18.5 54-102 .529 0-2 31-50 .620 139 7.0
Miles 10 16.1 19-59 .322 11-35 15-20 .750 64 6.4
Mathews 16 12.6 23-50 .460 18-42 29-32 .906 93 5.8
Je.Robinson 5 17.0 10-28 .357 4-11 1-2 .500 25 5.0
Bonga 50 17.7 87-163 .534 18-45 46-58 .793 238 4.8
Payton II 24 17.0 44-108 .407 12-41 4-8 .500 104 4.3
Schofield 26 11.2 30-75 .400 14-47 9-13 .692 83 3.2
Williams 11 12.3 16-25 .640 0-2 3-5 .600 35 3.2
Chiozza 10 12.3 10-34 .294 7-16 0-0 .000 27 2.7
Ju.Robinson 9 5.4 5-12 .417 3-5 0-0 .000 13 1.4
TEAM 55 240.9 2331-5036 .463 649-1790 1042-1331 .783 6353 115.5
OPPONENTS 55 240.9 2395-4918 .487 686-1840 1115-1443 .773 6591 119.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Beal 47 164 211 4.4 290 6.0 108 1 53 161 19
Bertans 33 182 215 4.7 82 1.8 116 0 33 48 30
Hachimura 49 145 194 6.1 53 1.7 71 0 25 31 5
McRae 17 87 104 3.6 82 2.8 61 0 19 38 15
Bryant 65 160 225 7.3 64 2.1 70 0 11 41 28
Thomas 11 57 68 1.7 146 3.7 77 2 13 77 6
Wagner 37 119 156 5.6 36 1.3 100 1 18 50 16
Smith 27 149 176 3.2 261 4.7 78 0 48 69 23
Brown 58 229 287 5.5 121 2.3 97 0 71 55 5
Napier 3 8 11 1.8 23 3.8 8 0 9 12 1
Mahinmi 74 131 205 5.9 47 1.3 105 0 27 45 43
Pasecniks 37 57 94 4.7 17 .9 58 0 8 22 10
Miles 4 8 12 1.2 12 1.2 14 0 10 4 4
Mathews 6 17 23 1.4 10 .6 26 0 3 7 1
Je.Robinson 1 18 19 3.8 6 1.2 12 0 2 2 0
Bonga 53 107 160 3.2 54 1.1 116 0 33 35 18
Payton II 25 48 73 3.0 45 1.9 48 0 32 19 7
Schofield 6 28 34 1.3 14 .5 41 0 8 7 3
Williams 15 28 43 3.9 6 .5 11 0 1 4 6
Chiozza 0 15 15 1.5 28 2.8 12 0 10 9 2
Ju.Robinson 1 4 5 .6 7 .8 2 0 0 3 1
TEAM 569 1761 2330 42.4 1404 25.5 1231 4 434 773 243
OPPONENTS 594 1954 2548 46.3 1406 25.6 1210 2 407 877 278