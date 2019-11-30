Washington St. 7 3 3 0 13
Washington 7 14 7 3 31
First Quarter

WST_Borghi 1 run (Mazza kick), 9:07.

WAS_Eason 3 run (Henry kick), 3:53.

Second Quarter

WST_FG Mazza 28, 11:38.

WAS_T.Bynum 16 pass from Eason (Henry kick), 7:12.

WAS_Newton 1 run (Henry kick), 1:38.

Third Quarter

WAS_Newton 2 run (Henry kick), 11:54.

WST_FG Mazza 38, 6:40.

Fourth Quarter

WAS_FG Henry 22, 6:35.

A_70,931.

___

WST WAS
First downs 27 16
Rushes-yards 20-31 29-98
Passing 308 244
Comp-Att-Int 48-62-2 15-22-0
Return Yards 30 73
Punts-Avg. 2-53.0 3-42.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 5-32 4-50
Time of Possession 34:44 25:16

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington St., Borghi 10-50, McIntosh 2-14, A.Gordon 8-(minus 33). Washington, Ahmed 16-85, Newton 9-17, Eason 3-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_Washington St., A.Gordon 48-62-2-308. Washington, Eason 15-22-0-244.

RECEIVING_Washington St., Borghi 12-58, Bell 9-87, Patmon 7-51, T.Harris 7-46, Arconado 4-34, Winston 3-13, McIntosh 3-11, D.Martin 3-8. Washington, H.Bryant 6-96, T.Bynum 3-77, Otton 3-46, Fuller 2-23, McClatcher 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.