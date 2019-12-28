Columbus 0 1 0 0 1
Washington 0 0 1 1 2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Columbus, Lilja 0 (MacInnis, Nash), 9:17.

Third Period_2, Washington, Hagelin 0 (Kuznetsov, Panik), 6:13.

Overtime_3, Washington, Oshie 14 (Backstrom, Ovechkin), 3:13 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Columbus 9-8-11-0_28. Washington 8-13-11-4_36.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 2; Washington 1 of 5.

Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 17-10-3 (36 shots-34 saves). Washington, Samsonov 9-2-1 (28-27).

A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:32.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Brad Kovachik.