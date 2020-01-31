Washington 121, Charlotte 107
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|34:24
|8-17
|4-4
|5-6
|3
|4
|23
|Washington
|22:41
|7-10
|1-4
|1-1
|1
|2
|15
|Zeller
|24:19
|3-9
|3-5
|4-7
|7
|4
|9
|Graham
|35:24
|4-13
|0-0
|0-3
|8
|1
|11
|Rozier
|37:15
|8-21
|4-4
|1-7
|3
|2
|21
|Monk
|27:28
|3-12
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|2
|7
|Co.Martin
|23:14
|3-6
|0-0
|3-6
|4
|2
|7
|Hernangomez
|19:40
|6-8
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|4
|12
|M.Williams
|15:34
|1-3
|0-2
|0-0
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|43-99
|12-19
|16-38
|32
|24
|107
Percentages: FG .434, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Bridges 3-7, Graham 3-11, Co.Martin 1-1, Monk 1-4, Rozier 1-7).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hernangomez, M.Williams, Rozier, Zeller).
Turnovers: 7 (Rozier 2, Co.Martin, Graham, Monk, Washington, Zeller).
Steals: 9 (Graham 3, Bridges 2, Co.Martin, Hernangomez, Rozier, Washington).
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beal
|34:56
|7-16
|14-15
|2-9
|9
|2
|34
|Bonga
|28:46
|3-7
|2-2
|3-5
|1
|3
|9
|Mahinmi
|22:02
|3-5
|0-0
|0-8
|1
|6
|6
|Payton II
|15:02
|1-3
|0-0
|4-4
|1
|0
|2
|Thomas
|22:29
|6-14
|2-2
|3-6
|1
|2
|18
|Brown Jr.
|34:37
|5-12
|1-1
|2-6
|1
|1
|12
|Bertans
|28:03
|1-8
|3-3
|1-4
|1
|4
|6
|Smith
|25:31
|5-9
|0-0
|1-5
|7
|1
|11
|Bryant
|23:22
|9-11
|3-4
|2-8
|2
|3
|21
|J.Williams
|2:36
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Schofield
|2:36
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|41-86
|25-27
|19-57
|24
|22
|121
Percentages: FG .477, FT .926.
3-Point Goals: 14-37, .378 (Beal 6-12, Thomas 4-10, Bonga 1-2, Brown Jr. 1-3, Smith 1-3, Bertans 1-6, Payton II 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Beal, Bonga, Bryant, J.Williams, Mahinmi, Smith).
Turnovers: 18 (Bryant 5, Beal 3, Bertans 2, Bonga 2, Payton II 2, Brown Jr., J.Williams, Mahinmi, Smith).
Steals: 3 (Brown Jr. 2, Schofield).
Technical Fouls: None
|Charlotte
|33
|27
|19
|28
|—
|107
|Washington
|26
|29
|31
|35
|—
|121
A_15,013 (20,356).