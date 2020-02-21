https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vegas-5-Tampa-Bay-3-15072834.php
Vegas 5, Tampa Bay 3
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
|Vegas
|1
|2
|2
|—
|5
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Shattenkirk 8 (Killorn, Palat), 7:02. 2, Vegas, Martinez 2 (Roy, Eakin), 18:05.
Second Period_3, Vegas, Stastny 17 (Schmidt, Smith), 6:45. 4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 28 (Cirelli, Hedman), 15:38 (pp). 5, Vegas, Stone 21 (Pacioretty, Martinez), 16:39.
Third Period_6, Vegas, Reaves 7, 0:10. 7, Vegas, Pacioretty 28 (Theodore, Stone), 0:47 (pp). 8, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 29 (Kucherov, Hedman), 18:00 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 12-9-6_27. Vegas 11-13-9_33.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 2 of 4; Vegas 1 of 4.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 32-10-3 (33 shots-28 saves). Vegas, Fleury 24-14-5 (27-24).
A_18,376 (17,367). T_2:28.
Referees_Brad Meier, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Brandon Gawryletz.
