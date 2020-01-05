Vegas 5, St. Louis 4
First Period_1, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 12 (O'Reilly, Perron), 7:05 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Schwartz 14 (O'Reilly, Perron), 12:41. 3, St. Louis, Sundqvist 10 (Barbashev, Steen), 16:16.
Second Period_4, Vegas, Reaves 5, 13:10. 5, Vegas, Stastny 11 (Carrier, Hague), 15:32.
Third Period_6, Vegas, Roy 2 (Nosek, Hague), 3:02. 7, Vegas, Smith 16 (Stephenson), 9:50. 8, St. Louis, Perron 17 (O'Reilly, Pietrangelo), 12:50 (pp).
Overtime_9, Vegas, Stephenson 8, 3:01.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 11-13-6-1_31. Vegas 8-12-11-2_33.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 2 of 3; Vegas 0 of 2.
Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 7-3-3 (33 shots-28 saves). Vegas, Fleury 18-8-3 (31-27).
A_18,334 (17,367). T_2:42.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Tony Sericolo, Andrew Smith.