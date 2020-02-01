https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vegas-4-Carolina-3-15021624.php
Vegas 4, Carolina 3
|Vegas
|2
|0
|2
|—
|4
|Carolina
|0
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Period_1, Vegas, Stastny 15 (Smith, Marchessault), 3:52. 2, Vegas, Marchessault 17 (Smith), 9:59.
Second Period_3, Carolina, Teravainen 11 (Aho, Martinook), 9:55.
Third Period_4, Vegas, Schmidt 5 (Stephenson, Stone), 12:09. 5, Carolina, McGinn 5 (Williams, Fleury), 12:25. 6, Carolina, Aho 25 (Teravainen, Slavin), 16:21 (pp). 7, Vegas, Tuch 7 (Theodore, Stastny), 17:32 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Vegas 16-8-13_37. Carolina 6-9-10_25.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 3; Carolina 1 of 2.
Goalies_Vegas, Subban 7-7-3 (25 shots-22 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 18-13-2 (37-33).
A_18,150 (18,680). T_2:29.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Mark Shewchyk.
