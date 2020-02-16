Recommended Video:

N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0
Vegas 0 1 0 1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Vegas, Smith 22 (Schmidt, Marchessault), 19:25.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 6-4-9_19. Vegas 8-20-15_43.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 17-10-4 (43 shots-42 saves). Vegas, Fleury 22-14-5 (19-19).

A_18,444 (17,367). T_2:28.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Brian Murphy.